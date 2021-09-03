Nia Coffey with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nia Coffey (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 09/02/2021
Nia Coffey (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 09/02/2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for Marc Gasol's possible departure, according to a report.
Dallas doesn't really have an open roster spot to give out.
Carmelo Anthony is amped to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, which he discussed after his first workout in the team's colors.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Toronto Raptors.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past seven days, headlined by two sophomores this week.
Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley spent one miserable season together with the Rockets in 1999.
The Warriors are getting a great look at Darren Collison.
If you have an extra $20 million laying around, your college might name a coaching position after you.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.
Wednesday night's U.S. Ryder Cup team dinner included plenty of strategy and potential pairing talk but no détente between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
The Warriors were an option.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared his take on rookie Mac Jones beating out Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job.
Anthony Davis reportedly was frustrated with Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder last season, but there several reasons why Schroder shouldn't experience similar issues with the Celtics.
Jennifer Kupcho has more to celebrate than just making her first Solheim Cup team.
The Warriors reportedly aren't looking to trade their young players at the moment.
Oddly, Andre Iguodala and Max Kellerman will forever be linked.
Keith McCants, a former NFL player and football star at Alabama, was found dead at his home Thursday morning in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was 53.
Jermaine Wiggins explains why he believes the Patriots' decision to go with Mac Jones over Cam Newton as the team's starting QB "has the potential to be really ugly."
The USMNT will have its peaks and valleys during World Cup qualifying, but don't expect a valley on Thursday in San Salvador.
With the Ryder Cup looming in three weeks U.S. captain Steve Stricker is at East Lake this week to ready his team for the matches.