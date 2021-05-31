Nia Coffey with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
Nia Coffey (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 05/30/2021
It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.
Haney showed championship moxie in surviving Linares’ late charge, which made the bout appear closer on the cards than it was in actuality.
The Hawks ran away with the game in the second half, and they're about to run away with the series.
The Lakers star thinks Sunday's matchup against the Suns will be "the biggest game of the series."
Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the United States won its fourth straight game in the world hockey championship, beating Norway 2-1 on Saturday. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves and Conor Garland also scored. The Americans are second in Group B, a point behind Finland — which beat the U.S. in the opener — with two games left.
Giannis Antetokounmpo posted just the third triple-double in Milwaukee Bucks playoff history, helping his team complete a four-game sweep of their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 120-103 win over the host Miami Heat on Saturday. Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. The two previous Bucks with playoff triple-doubles were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970 (he was known as Lew Alcindor at the time) and Paul Pressey in 1986.
Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.
Luka Doncic said he first started feeling pain in his neck around halftime of Game 3 on Friday.
MIAMI (AP) Not even an hour into the offseason, Jimmy Butler was already looking ahead. There was no run to the NBA Finals this year for the Miami Heat, not even a single playoff victory for the team that rolled through the Eastern Conference in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World last summer. ''We can be better,'' Butler said.
The underdog Suns are the popular side for Game 3.
Jorge Masvidal's bareknuckle MMA promotion has it's inaugural event headlined by familiar names.
Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.
Lefty is still basking in the glow of his historic PGA Championship win.
Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.
Ahead of the return of the longstanding UFC reality competition show "The Ultimate Fighter," take a look at the history of "TUF" winners.
Until he faced Andujar on Sunday, Thiem had never lost in the first round at Roland-Garros.
A bad-tempered Dan Evans maintained his unhappy record at the French Open as he departed in four sets to world No48 Miomir Kecmanovic, swearing and tossing rackets as he went. Broadcasters were forced to apologise for Evans’s language as he struggled for traction on Paris’s red clay. He railed against chair umpire Jimmy Pinoargote, complained about unruly fans, and lambasted himself for leaving too many balls in inviting positions. The defeat was all the more disappointing because Evans – the world No27 – had made such an excellent start, moving to 5-0 in the first set before Kecmanovic was able to establish himself on the scoreboard. At that stage, it seemed reasonable to imagine that he might claim his first victory at Roland Garros, after four previous failed attempts. But Kecmanovic, a Serbian 21-year-old, is a former world junior No1. He found an ever-improving rhythm with his groundstokes, which carried more weight throughout than Evans’s, while also dealing well with the touch-based exchanges at the front of the court. In the end, Kecmanovic came through by a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 scoreline in 3hr 4mins, and Evans will have to refocus on the grass-court season. It was a deflating end to a clay-court swing that had started so promisingly when he beat world No1 Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo and reached the semi-finals there to boot. But Evans appears to be at his most vulnerable at the slams, where he has not reached the third round in his last five attempts. Perhaps the nature of his game – which usually involves disrupting more powerful opponents with surprise net-rushes and dainty drop shots – is less effective over the long haul of a best-of-five-set match, as the tricks come to be more predictable every time he uses them. Or perhaps there is a mental block developing here. It is true that Evans has not had a gimme of a draw for a while – not since he faced world No150 Tatsumo Ito at the start of 2019. But then neither have the opponents who have overcome him in slams of late – Kecmanovic here, fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in Melbourne and France’s Corentin Moutet in New York last year – been huge names. Afterwards, Evans did not try to find excuses for his loss. Asked why he remains winless in five attempts at Roland Garros, he replied “What probably hurts a bit more is that I prepared as good as I did. I've got a great coach and fitness trainer and I worked hard, I've tried my best to come out and win the match, and I just didn't do it. “That's the hardest part,” Evans added. “To go back and look yourself in the mirror and [say] not good enough, you know. It's a difficult thing to, there is no kind of sugarcoating it. It wasn't good enough and he was better. It's not that it doesn't work for me here. They [his opponents] have just been better than me, and that's the facts.” Even more alarmingly, this result means that it is still two years since a Briton won a match at Roland Garros, after the embarrassing tally of six first-round losses recorded in Paris in the autumn. Tennis tragics may remember that, after that sad series of reverses, Heather Watson salted the wound by warning that “I don’t really see who’s next … What younger players? I don’t have anyone to talk about.”
PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year's French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health, four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was supported by rival Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist.
Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.
Chris Weidman has made incredible progress after breaking his leg in April.