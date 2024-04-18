NHS volleyball represented by three seniors on signing day

Apr. 17—Norman High hosted its signing day Wednesday morning including three seniors from the volleyball program.

Tasiya Combs-Pierce is heading to Independence, signing her national letter of intent on Wednesday alongside brother Trashaun, who will also be attending the Kansas junior college. Tasiya played middle blocker for the Tigers.

Teammates Mackenzie Mitchell and Bailey Makahununiu each also made their commitments official. Mitchell, a senior setter, signed to play for Hilbert College in New York.

Makahununiu signed to play college volleyball at the College of Arts and Sciences of Oklahoma.

Norman High distance runner Payton Fox also signed on Wednesday, making her commitment to Baylor official.