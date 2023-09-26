NHS trust fails to send 24,000 patient letters from doctors after ‘computer error’

The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne - Owen Humphreys/PA

An NHS trust has apologised after it failed to send out 24,000 letters to patients and their GPs after they apparently became lost in a computer system.

Newcastle Hospitals warned the problem, which dates back five years, was significant amid fears results to scans, blood tests and X-rays may have been missed by patients.

According to the BBC, letters requiring sign-off from senior doctors went unsent after they were placed into a folder only few staff knew was in existence.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it was seeking urgent assurances over patient safety and will now receive weekly updates from the trust as it tackles a backlog.

Dr George Rae, a GP based in the North East, said his first message to patients was not to panic but conceded the unsent letters may have contained “an incredible amount of information”.

Dr Rae said he was first alerted to the problem by the BBC on Monday and claimed the trust became aware on Friday last week.

Citing a source at Newcastle Hospitals, the BBC reported senior doctors had raised concerns about the electronic patient record system, namely that it was slow and difficult to use, over a number of years but had not been listened to.

A note sent to staff about the issue, which was seen by the BBC, explains letters drafted by one doctor must be signed off by a second medic, who is required to change their status to “signing clinician”, before they can be sent.

Letters remain unsent

If that process is not followed then letters end up in a consultant’s document folder and remain unsent until they are signed off correctly, it was reported.

Sarah Dronsfield, the CQC’s interim director of operations in the North, said: “We took immediate action to request further detail from the trust to understand the extent to which people may be at risk, and evidence of the steps being taken to review the impact on patients, ensure people are safe and mitigate any risk of avoidable delays in treatment going forward.”

Newcastle Hospitals told the BBC it is reviewing 24,000 documents from its electronic records and will immediately deal with a 6,000-letter backlog from last year, more than 1,200 of which relate to medicine and emergency care.

Martin Wilson, Newcastle Hospitals’ chief operating officer, said: “In mid-September following correspondence from the Care Quality Commission, the Trust identified a number of documents in our electronic patient record which may not have been sent to GPs.

“These documents included discharge summaries and clinic letters, as well as internal documents from the last five years.

“We have thoroughly investigated these matters and would like to reassure our patients that we are taking immediate steps to address the issue. We sincerely apologise for any anxiety or inconvenience this may cause.

‘Impact to ongoing care and treatment’

“Every single patient contact is very important to us and we are working to understand if there has been any impact to ongoing care and treatment.

“We are currently reviewing 24,000 documents from our electronic records. This includes both correspondence and internal documents and accounts for less than 0.3 per cent of all our patient contacts.

“This review is already underway and will be completed as quickly as possible over the next two months. If any concerns are identified, we will inform patients and their GPs directly. We are taking this issue very seriously and are working quickly to put things right.”

The Telegraph has approached the CQC for comment.

Newcastle Hospitals provides services at Royal Victoria Infirmary and Freeman Hospital with staff overseeing around 6,000 patients contacts every day.