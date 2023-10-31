NHS not consulted about ‘stay home, save lives’ slogan, Lee Cain tells Covid Inquiry

Mr Cain told the inquiry he 'strongly' stands by the lockdown messaging campaign - UK Covid-19 Inquiry/AFP via Getty Images

NHS leaders were not consulted on the Government’s “stay home, protect the NHS, save lives” slogan during lockdown, Lee Cain has admitted.

The phrase was implemented at the end of March 2020 to encourage the public to comply with the national lockdown.

But it was criticised by health service leaders who feared it would stop people from coming forward for treatment for non-Covid illnesses.

Giving evidence to the Covid Inquiry on Tuesday, Mr Cain, Downing Street’s former head of communications, said he did not “directly” have conversations with NHS leadership about the campaign, but insisted no complaints were raised to him about it.

Andrew O’Connor KC, counsel for the inquiry, pointed out that NHS leadership “did criticise this campaign in particular, because the concept of protecting the NHS created a risk that people would delay seeking medical treatment that they needed for other non-Covid related health problems such as heart problems, or cancer, or those sorts of matters”.

Asked if he was aware that NHS leaders were of the view that they had not been consulted about the slogan, Mr Cain replied: “It was only after I left government I think that was brought to my attention.”

He added that he would “strongly stand by the campaign” as the “overarching goal” was to protect and save as many lives as possible, which he said the campaign achieved.

When pressed by Hugo Keith KC, lead counsel for the inquiry, that his campaign prevented people from going to hospitals during lockdown, he denied this, saying: “No, you know, I don’t think that is what the campaign is telling people to do.

“And I think we were clear throughout Covid in interviews and other forms of messaging.”

Simon Stevens, the head of NHS England, who led the NHS until July 2021, later emerged as one of the slogan’s “greatest critics”, and was said to have complained that it gave the impression that “the public was there for the health service - not the health service being there for the public”.

Mr Cain also said he “strongly” stands by the lockdown messaging campaign as he admitted disagreeing with a committee of behavioural scientists.

He described the messaging as having been “seen as one of the most powerful public health campaigns in modern memory”.

He said focus groups and polling had been used to inform the campaign, rather than the “slightly questionable” insights of the Independent Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (Spi-B), and added that “behavioural science isn’t always correct”.

‘Cut them out of the loop’

Mr Cain told the inquiry: “I think the broad view was slightly questionable of some of the insights of Spi-B, so I didn’t have a huge amount of dealings with them at that particular point and the sort of dealings I did, I didn’t find particularly helpful.

“We had a fast research loop that we would do via focus groups, via polling, things that we had seen, you know, we’d use pretty readily in political campaigning that was incredibly effective.”

Mr O’Connor described it as “quite a striking thing” that Mr Cain had a committee of behavioural scientists there to assist with messaging but that he appeared to have “just cut them out of the loop”.

Mr Cain said: “I think it’s wrong to say we cut them out. I basically didn’t have the discussions with them. Nobody approached me with advice or feedback.”