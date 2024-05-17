NHS' Noles, North's Evans earn all-state selections

May 16—Norman North's Lane Evans and Norman High's Dax Noles were each named all-state selections on Wednesday by the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association.

Evans was one of two catchers selected to the 6A Large East All-State Team. He has committed to play college baseball at NOC Tonkawa next season.

Noles was one of three infielders selected to the Large West team, which will be coached by Choctaw's Shane Hawk. The Tigers' star senior will play football at the next level just down the road at OU.

The Large East/West All-State game will be held at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid on June 2 at 2:30 p.m. The middle-sized schools will play first at 1 p.m. at the same venue.

The day will end with the small schools at 6 p.m.