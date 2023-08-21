NHRA Top Fuel Racer Mike Salinas Records Third-Fastest Pass in Series History

NHRA/National Dragster

In his quarterfinal Top Fuel victory over Clay Millican at Sunday’s Lucas Oil Nationals at Northern Minnesota’s Brainerd International Raceway Mike Salinas rocketed his Valley Services Dragster to the third-fastest pass in class history at 328.26 mph. It is the fastest this entire year.



Salinas lost to eventual winner Antron Brown, who said Salinas “dropped a bomb in that last round” after advancing past Salinas into the final. Salinas’ top speed is third on the performance list behind two of Brittany Force’s late-2022 marks (338.94 at Pomona Finals last November and 338.43 last October at St. Louis). Eight Funny Car passes among four different drivers have been faster.

Salinas also set low elapsed time of the meet at 3.654 seconds on the 1,000-foot Brainerd International Raceway course.