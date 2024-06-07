NHRA bike rider Steve Johnson is looking to make history at Thunder Valley

Bristol, TN — It’s one thing to travel down the bristol quarter-mile dragway on 4 wheels at speeds ranging or over 300 miles an hour, it’s even crazier to do it on 2 wheels maybe that’s why you need to have the temperament of Steve Johnson the reigning Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley nationals winner. Johnson who has one of the biggest personalities in the garage is looking to become the first repeat rider to win in Thunder Valley.

“It is a very, very challenging racetrack for us. It’s been we race there when it’s cold. We race there when it’s hot, we race there. When I switch from a T o body to a higher booza I was lost. He ended up winning the race. So it’s where we’re where we’ve been lately this last year, trying to get back to where I thought we should be. It’s been it’s been exciting. In short, it’s going to be it’s going to be challenging to to get down that track and to try to outrun everybody there especially.”

At the 2024 Sonoma nationals, Steve will reach a milestone that no other pro stock motorcycle competitor has ever reached as he enters his 500th NHRA national event.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.