NHL's winners, losers at All-Star break: Alex Ovechkin, Nazem Kadri thriving; Flyers floundering

The COVID-19 pandemic has played a prominent role for the third NHL season in a row.

This time, the omicron variant surged through rosters, postponing games and leading the league to pull out of the Winter Olympics and adjust its protocols. Home games in Canada were pushed back to a later date in hopes that more fans would be permitted to attend.

Not going to Beijing has allowed the league to reschedule games during the previous Olympic break. Plus, the shift to a five-day quarantine for a positive test, the reintroduction of taxi squads and the decision to test only symptomatic players after the All-Star break could help the league restore a sense of normalcy in the schedule. Even with all the disruptions, the season is still scheduled to end on April 29.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now and never miss a moment

NHL's AWARDS LEADERS: Our picks for who is leading the way at All-Star break

Here are the season's winners and losers at the All-Star break:

WINNERS

After another costly playoff suspension, Kadri was in need of a strong regular season. The second-line center has come through, staying consistently among the league's top scorers and keeping the Avalanche in playoff contention amid a string of injuries. Fans appreciated his efforts and voted him into the All-Star Game. He's in the final year of his contract, and barring another playoff suspension, he should be in for a good payday.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin has scored 29 goals this season.

He has moved past two Hall of Famers this season for fourth on the all-time goals list. And though he passed Dave Andreychuk's NHL record for power-play goals, only seven of his 29 goals have been scored with the man advantage. He's a more complete player, setting up goals as well as he scores them to be among the league's leading point producers, and is in the mix for his first Hart Trophy since 2013.

Nadia Popovici

The soon-to-be medical student had the biggest save of the season. She was in the stands at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena for the Kraken's Oct. 23 home opener when she noticed a suspicious mole on the back of the neck of Vancouver Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian "Red" Hamilton and let him know through the glass. He followed up and had the malignant melanoma removed. "She extended my life," he said. His efforts to find her identity so he could thank her the next time his team was in Seattle became a feel-good story soon after the league pulled out of the Olympics. They had a reunion and the Kraken and Canucks gave her a combined $10,000 toward her medical school expenses.

Story continues

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan

Sidney Crosby missed 12 games. Evgeni Malkin missed 34. Bryan Rust has been out twice. Players missed time in COVID-19 protocol, as did Sullivan. But the Penguins remained in playoff contention as Sullivan pieced together line combinations, and now they're taking off as the team gets healthier. It's a shame we won't get a chance to see how Sullivan would have fared with Team USA at the Olympics.

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky

This was supposed to be the season that Spencer Knight would begin to grab the goaltending reins in Florida. But that hasn't happened because Bobrovsky is surging after two sub-par seasons with the Panthers. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner is third in the league in goals saved above expected, according to moneypuck.com, and is a big reason why the Panthers lead the Atlantic Division.

Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau

He was a good analyst with the NHL Network, but his real strength is behind the bench. He returned there on Dec. 7, when the Canucks fired coach Travis Green and Boudreau joined his fourth NHL team. The team won his first six games and got points in the first eight. Though the Canucks have been up and down a little recently, Boudreau has more than doubled the team's point total and passed 1,000 career games coaching.

LOSERS

Defenseman Keith Yandle's breaking the NHL ironman record is a fantastic accomplishment, but it has been one of the few highlights this season. The Flyers had an eight-game winless streak that led to the firing of coach Alain Vigneault. That turned into 10 losses, and they topped that with a team-record 13-game winless streak. This team could look different soon. General manager Chuck Fletcher said "everything is on table" as he tries to retool the team. Pending unrestricted free agent, All-Star representative and captain Claude Giroux would bring the biggest return in a trade, but he would have to waive his no-movement clause.

Seattle Kraken

The preseason read on the expansion Kraken was strong goaltending, solid defense and question marks on offense. Their scoring has been OK, but the goaltending has struggled with Vezina Trophy finalist Philipp Grubauer ranking last among No. 1 netminders in save percentage. The Kraken are near the bottom of the league, restoring lowered expectations for expansion teams after the Vegas Golden Knights' stunning first-year success.

New York Islanders

They had to play their first 13 games on the road because UBS Arena wasn't ready to open. Then they couldn't take advantage of the home ice because a COVID-19 outbreak left them short-handed. Even though they are playing better and have games in hand, the Islanders have a lot of ground to make up to reach the playoffs after back-to-back seasons of reaching the third round.

Arizona Coyotes

The rebuilding Coyotes are last in the Central Division and are hunting for a home next season after the City of Glendale said it wouldn't renew the lease. The city also threatened to lock them out this season over delinquent taxes, but the team made good on the $1.3 million owed.

Montreal Canadiens

The 2021 Stanley Cup finalists are last in the Atlantic Division. They are missing captain Shea Weber, plus goalie Carey Price, who took them on a surprising run through the playoffs. He says he's still hoping to return this season. Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau are now handling the goaltending with Jake Allen out with an injury. They both spent all of last season in the American Hockey League. Marc Bergevin, a general manager of the year finalist, is out of a job and newly hired executive vice president Jeff Gorton and general manager Kent Hughes will try to restore the franchise.

Sabres goaltending luck

They have had to use six goaltenders this season, tied with the New Jersey Devils for most in the league. Craig Anderson, who had a strong start, went out with an injury on Nov. 2 and Dustin Tokarski entered extended COVID-19 protocol late that month. Malcolm Subban was hurt in his first game after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks. Then he and Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen suffered long-term injuries in a Jan. 11 game. Aaron Dell was suspended for three games for interference, and Michael Houser entered COVID-19 protocol. But maybe the luck is changing. Anderson and Tokarski were able to return to action on Jan. 29 to prevent the Sabres from having to use a seventh goalie.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL All-Star break winners, losers: Alex Ovechkin dominating at 36