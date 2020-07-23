Who's the best player in the NHL as the league approaches its 2020 restart?

Could it be one of Edmonton's dynamic 1-2 punch of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who combined for 77 goals and 207 points? Could it be Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon, who has eclipsed 35 goals and 90 points in each of the last three seasons?

What about Sidney Crosby, who remains an elite talent in his 15th NHL season?

All were in consideration as we came up with our list of the Top 100 players in the NHL right now.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

We took the shortened regular season into account along with the player's body of work prior to this year, and with a little projection as to how much room they still have to grow in the future. Put it all together and you've got a mix of two-way centers, high-scoring wings, hard-hitting defensemen and red-hot goaltenders who combine to add up to the best 100 players in the league.

Part 1 of our list (Nos. 100-76) featured three Bruins defensemen - Charlie McAvoy, Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug - while Part 2 (Nos. 75-51) included Bruins center David Krejci. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask landed on Part 3 of our list (Nos. 50-26), leaving three members of Boston's top line for Part 4 of our countdown.

Without further ado, here's our list of the NHL's Top 25 players right now.

NHL's Top 100 Players for the 2019-20 season: Ranking the Top 25 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston