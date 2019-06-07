NHL's statement on refs' blatant Game 5 no-call won't satisfy Bruins originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's no surprise the NHL had to answer for the obvious tripping call officials missed late in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But we use the term "answer" loosely.

NHL director of officiating Stephen Walkom spoke to a pool reporter Thursday night to address Blues center Tyler Bozak's apparent trip of Boston Bruins forward Noel Acciari in the third period that didn't get called and led directly to a St. Louis goal that proved to be the game-winner.

Here's Walkom's statement, via NHL Network's Chris Johnston:

We don't make comments on judgment calls within games. There are hundreds of judgment calls in every game. The official on the play, he viewed it and he didn't view it as a penalty at the time.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy decried the no-call as "egregious," and several of his players also weren't happy. If there were seeking an apology from the league, however, they didn't get one.

That could be all we hear from the NHL about the call, too. Unlike the NBA and its "Last Two Minute Report," the NHL doesn't make public any reports on its officiating and whether referees missed calls in a given game.

In any case, those reports wouldn't change the outcome of the Bruins' 2-1 loss that pushed them to the brink of elimination, so Boston will have to swallow its pride and regroup for a must-win Game 6 in St. Louis on Sunday night.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.