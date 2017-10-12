NHL's new rule has turned coach's challenge into blackjack

The NHL's new challenge rule has now evolved into a play-the-odds gamble of high stakes hockey.

What was once an effort two years ago by the NHL to maintain some league-wide integrity through the utilization of video replay to correct potentially incorrect calls has now extended well beyond that.

There's no longer just a benefit without the risk option, but rather, a risky proposition with the slight potential of a benefit.

It was only a matter of time before a coach would be burned by an incorrect challenge. Who knew it would be at the expense of the Flyers within the first seven days of their season?

When asked during the preseason about the NHL's new rule, 78.7(b), where a minor penalty would be assessed for an unsuccessful challenge, Flyers coach Dave Hakstol agreed the league was discouraging coaches from utilizing the challenge option.

"The coach's challenge was really intended to focus on glaring errors," commissioner Gary Bettman said this summer.

So errors that aren't so glaring shouldn't be given the same consideration? A mistake is a mistake whether it's by an inch, a foot or a yard, and as the numbers suggest, they happen with regularity. Of the 117 offsides scoring plays that were challenged a year ago, only 39 were overturned - exactly 33 percent. That's more than enough to question human judgment.

And that's just the number of offsides plays that were reviewed. Unquestionably, there were some scoring plays where a coach didn't have a challenge left, or the game was so out of reach that the goal in question wasn't worth the review.