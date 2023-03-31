NHL's playoff stretch drive: Sizing up division, wild-card and milestone chases

The idle Edmonton Oilers can clinch a playoff berth Friday night if Winnipeg loses to the Detroit Red Wings, but the Jets have reasons to try to keep that from happening.

The Jets hold a two-point lead on the Calgary Flames for the second-wild spot. Winnipeg has lost two in a row. The Flames visit the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Questions to be answered with the end of the regular season rapidly approaching:

Can the Boston Bruins and Edmonton star Connor McDavid keep up their impressive paces to reach special territory? Who will win the races in the Metropolitan, Central and Pacific divisions? How about the wild-card races? And which team will have the best odds to win the May 8 draft lottery and get the right to draft generational talent Connor Bedard?

The Boston Bruins celebrate a win against the Columbus Blue Jackets that clinched the Presidents' Trophy.

USA TODAY Sports analyzes the NHL's stretch drive, with the regular season ending April 14 (story is updated through March 30):

Will the Boston Bruins break the NHL wins record?

The NHL record is 62 by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins, who have a franchise-record win 58 wins, need five victories over their final seven games to get the league mark. Boston plays three more games at home, where it is 31-4-3. The Bruins have a combined 11-2 record against their final seven opponents.

Will Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid reach 70 goals or 150 points?

McDavid seemed headed for the NHL's first 70-goal season since the 1990s when he had five consecutive two-goal games in late February and early March to give him 52 goals in 62 games. He scored his league-best 60th goal on March 22, but then went three games without a goal before scoring the 300th of his career on Thursday. He needs nine goals in his final six games, with four of those games against the bottom-four San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks. McDavid has 144 points and has a good chance to be the league's first 150-point scorer since the 1990s.

Connor McDavid scores career goal No. 300 in the most Connor McDavid way. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fr48YKSAqW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 31, 2023

Can Sharks defensemen Erik Karlsson reach 100 points?

He needs nine points in seven games, but he has only four points in his last seven games. Only two of the final games are against teams sitting outside a playoff spot. He twice faces the Avalanche, who shut him out in their lone meeting. No NHL defenseman has scored 100 points since the New York Rangers' Brian Leetch in 1991-92.

Who wins the Metropolitan Division?

The New Jersey Devils took a big step Thursday by beating the New York Rangers. They're one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes, who failed to pick up a point when the Red Wings scored the winning goal with seconds left in regulation. The Hurricanes are 4-5-1 since Andrei Svechnikov suffered a season-ending knee injury. They have a game in hand.

Who wins the Atlantic Division?

The Bruins have won both the division and the Presidents' Trophy, giving them home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

What about the Eastern Conference wild-card race?

The New York Islanders (89 points) and Pittsburgh Penguins (84) hold the two spots. The Penguins stayed a point ahead of the Florida Panthers when Tristan Jarry picked up his second shutout of the season to beat the Nashville Predators. The Panthers have won two in a row since ending a four-game losing streak, aided by Matthew Tkachuk, who hit 100 points for the second year in a row. The Ottawa Senators are five points behind Pittsburgh and the Buffalo Sabres are seven back with two games in hand. Sabres goaltender Devon Levi, who starred at Northeastern University, will make his NHL debut Friday vs. the Rangers.

Who wins the Central Division?

The Minnesota Wild, who beat Colorado on Wednesday, lead the Dallas Stars and Avalanche by three points. The Wild have points in 20 of their last 21 games, even with Injured leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov missing 10 games. The defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche dropped to third place with the loss. The Avalanche and Stars face each other on Saturday. Both have a game in hand on the Wild.

Who wins the Pacific Division?

The Vegas Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Thursday and lead the Oilers by two points and the Los Angeles Kings by three. Edmonton jumped ahead of the Kings by beating them on Thursday. The Golden Knights are without injured defenseman Shea Theodore, who's day-to-day. The Golden Knights and Kings play on April 6 (will Jonathan Quick face his former team?), and the Oilers and Kings meet again on April 4.

How about the Western Conference wild-card race?

The second-year Seattle Kraken (88 points) and the Jets (85) hold the two spots, with the Flames at 83 and Predators at 82. Nashville has a game in hand. Winnipeg plays Calgary (April 5) and Nashville (April 8) in back-to-back games.

Who gets the best odds to draft Connor Bedard?

The Chicago Blackhawks dropped to last place Thursday when they lost and the Columbus Blue Jackets picked up a point against the Bruins. The San Jose Sharks moved into 29th place with their second win in a row while the Anaheim Ducks fell to 30th. The bottom team has a 25.5% chance of getting the first pick in the lottery, either outright or with a team in the 12 to 16 range winning. The lottery winner can move up only 10 spaces this year.

