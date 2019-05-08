NHL's Oilers fire Hitchcock, name Holland general manager

Los Angeles (AFP) - The Edmonton Oilers, who missed the NHL playoffs for a second straight season, sacked coach Ken Hitchcock on Tuesday and announced the hiring of Ken Holland as general manager.

Holland, the longtime general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, replaces Peter Chiarelli, who was fired on January 23.

Since then, assistant GM Keith Gretzky had handled most of the general manager's functions.

"Being a Western Canadian, this is a great fit for me," said Holland, who is from British Columbia. "For me professionally, you have great young players, you have a hockey market and there is great opportunity and potential."

Holland announced the split with Hitchcock during a press conference.

Hitchcock replaced Todd McLellan as Oilers coach last November.

At the time, the Oilers were sixth in the Pacific Division (9-10-1) and under Hitchcock they went 26-28-8 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Edmonton finished 35-38-9, their 79 points the second-lowest total in the Western Conference.

It was the 12th time in 13 seasons that the Oilers failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs.