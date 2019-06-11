NHL's Bruins vs. Blues Game 7 hype video will fire up fans for Stanley Cup finale originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Few, if any, stages in sports are better than a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will square off Wednesday night at TD Garden with the Stanley Cup at stake. The B's are aiming for their seventh championship, while the Blues are hoping to claim their first title.

The NHL did a great job fueling the anticipation with a fantastic hype video ahead of the series finale.

This Game 7 will be the first one played in Boston in Cup Final history and the first for the Bruins since they beat the Vancouver Canucks on the road in 2011. It's the first championship Game 7 of any kind played in Boston since the 1984 NBA Finals.

The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the Stanley Cup Final, and the NHL's latest hype video does a tremendous job building the excitement toward puck drop Wednesday night.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.