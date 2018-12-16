NHL's Blackhawks probe mascot's fan fight

Chicago (AFP) - The NHL's Chicago Blackhawks say they are investigating an incident in which mascot Tommy Hawk fought with a fan at United Center, spawning a viral video.

"We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation," a team spokesman told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The newspaper reported that according to police the mascot -- a man in a foam-beaked hawk costume -- was punched and put into a headlock by an attacker shortly after the Blackhawks' overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets at United Center in Chicago on Saturday night.

The video that swept through social media shows the mascot responding by body-slamming the fan to the ground and punching him.

It's just one more lowpoint in the season for the Blackhawks, who have the second-fewest points in the NHL. They sacked longtime coach Joel Quenneville, who guided them to three Stanley Cup victories -- in November.