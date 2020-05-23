Report: Players to approve NHL's 24-team return-to-play proposal

CALGARY, AB - MARCH 6: Sean Monahan #23 of the Calgary Flames heads out on to the ice for warm up against the Arizona Coyotes at Scotiabank Saddledome on March 6, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

The NHLPA executive committee is expected to turn over a vote in favour of the league’s proposed 24-team playoff format, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports.

It’s believed that the votes will be collected before the weekend, but McKenzie notes that it could be a matter of days before the NHL and NHLPA officially announce the framework they hope to move forward with in order to conclude the 2019-20 season.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports that the NHL still has to complete its “process” upon receiving the 31 ballots from the team representatives.

McKenzie reports that the discussions held Thursday night were “spirited if not raucous,” and that the heated talks will not produce a unanimous vote from the players. However, it’s believed that the necessary 18 votes in favour of the plan will be counted.

The proposal will see 12 teams from each conference resume play this season. The top four seeds from each conference will avoid a play-in round while the remaining eight teams will engage in best-of-five series that will blur the division lines in order to complete the customary 16-team bracket for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here’s how the 24 teams are expected to enter a resumed season:

Eastern Conference

Pittsburgh Penguins (5) vs. Montreal Canadiens (12)

Carolina Hurricanes (6) vs. New York Rangers (11)

New York Islanders (7) vs. Florida Panthers (10)

Toronto Maple Leafs (8) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (9)

Top seeds: Boston (1), Tampa Bay (2), Washington (3), Philadelphia (4)

Western Conference

Edmonton Oilers (5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12)

Nashville Predators (6) vs. Arizona Coyotes (11)

Vancouver Canucks (7) vs. Minnesota Wild (10)

Calgary Flames (8) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9)

Top seeds: St. Louis (1), Colorado (2), Vegas (3), Dallas (4)

As of now, there are no known target dates for a return, nor any decisions on which cities will host games if the NHL can indeed resume its campaign.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports