1st Central
2
3rd Atlantic
6
0:32 3rd
123
COL110
TB240
318370003185100031905000
Last Play: Pavel Francouz
1 GA • 10 SA • 9 SV
Recent Plays
3rd 19:28
Pavel Francouz takeaway
3rd 19:05
Steven Stamkos shot on goal
3rd 18:51
Victor Hedman missed shot
3rd 18:37
Ondrej Palat missed shot
3rd 17:48
Anthony Cirelli won faceoff against J.T. Compher
3rd 17:48
Pat Maroon (Misconduct - 10 min) drawn by Andrew Cogliano
3rd 17:48
Nicolas Aube-Kubel (Slashing - 2 min) drawn by Pat Maroon
3rd 17:48
Logan O'Connor (Fighting - 5 min) drawn by Ross Colton
3rd 17:48
Ross Colton (Fighting - 5 min) drawn by Logan O'Connor
3rd 17:48
Andrew Cogliano (Slashing - 2 min) drawn by Pat Maroon