Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

Olivier Neven
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
There are few sights in hockey more heartwarming than interactions between fans and players during pre-game warmups.

Young fans line up against the glass, hoping to catch the attention of their heroes for a chance at a wave, a gifted puck or even a selfie.

However good-natured and touching these exchanges are, they can sometimes take an unexpected turn for the worse.

A young Montreal Canadiens fan wasn&#39;t allowed to stay and watch Saturday&#39;s game against the Maple Leafs, but it was probably worth it. (Photo via @SBeaups4/Twitter)
Prior to the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, Habs forward Nick Suzuki found a young admirer with a sign asking him for a selfie and a puck.

Suzuki happily complied with the latter, but the fan unfortunately missed the catch and caught the puck in the mouth, resulting in a bloody bottom lip and a few tears.

Feeling bad about the awkward result of his good deed, Suzuki posed for a picture with the boy, Hunter, signed his puck and offered him a stick.

Unfortunately, Hunter and his father Steven were dealt another blow when Scotiabank Arena staff told the two they were not allowed to have the stick with them in the stands, and would have to leave the game if they wanted to keep Suzuki’s gift.

Those responding to Steve’s tweets expressed confusion and regret about the incident, wishing young Hunter the best after his eventful evening in Toronto.

Hopefully the teams can make it up to Hunter and get him to a game before the season ends in a few weeks.

