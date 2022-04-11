Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

There are few sights in hockey more heartwarming than interactions between fans and players during pre-game warmups.

Young fans line up against the glass, hoping to catch the attention of their heroes for a chance at a wave, a gifted puck or even a selfie.

However good-natured and touching these exchanges are, they can sometimes take an unexpected turn for the worse.

A young Montreal Canadiens fan wasn't allowed to stay and watch Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, but it was probably worth it. (Photo via @SBeaups4/Twitter)

Prior to the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, Habs forward Nick Suzuki found a young admirer with a sign asking him for a selfie and a puck.

Suzuki happily complied with the latter, but the fan unfortunately missed the catch and caught the puck in the mouth, resulting in a bloody bottom lip and a few tears.

Thanks Nick for taking a selfie & making sure Hunter was ok after he didn’t catch the puck you tossed him😂He loves the stick, puck autograph & Fat Lip😉A memory that will last a lifetime. Had to leave the game cause the stick wasn’t aloud🤣 pic.twitter.com/jtUoWRGxjM — Steven Beauparlant (@SBeaups4) April 10, 2022

Feeling bad about the awkward result of his good deed, Suzuki posed for a picture with the boy, Hunter, signed his puck and offered him a stick.

Unfortunately, Hunter and his father Steven were dealt another blow when Scotiabank Arena staff told the two they were not allowed to have the stick with them in the stands, and would have to leave the game if they wanted to keep Suzuki’s gift.

Ya it was kinda brutal, they said it’s considered a weapon 😂 poor kid had a busted lip and didn’t wanna lose his stick so we went back to hotel — Steven Beauparlant (@SBeaups4) April 10, 2022

Those responding to Steve’s tweets expressed confusion and regret about the incident, wishing young Hunter the best after his eventful evening in Toronto.

Uh..leaf fan at heart but that's kinda stupid...legit could have left it on the bench till the end of the game and nick coulda ran it over after ...stupid roronto decisions — Chris Pelletier (@cpelletier44) April 10, 2022

Complete BS. Sorry your son was treated that way by staff — D H (@DavidHo87522901) April 10, 2022

That's ridiculous of them to do that. I've never seen that happen as kids always get sticks. Very disappointing by the staff there. — Nick (@NickL2500) April 10, 2022

Hopefully the teams can make it up to Hunter and get him to a game before the season ends in a few weeks.

