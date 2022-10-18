Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury 'embarrassed to meet fans' amid rough start

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury hasn't started the new NHL season on the right foot. (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Minnesota Wild and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury are not off to the start they would have hoped for in 2022-23, losing their first three games of the campaign.

Things have been especially rough for Fleury, who has allowed 11 goals over his first two games this season and was pulled from Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Kings after the first period. That type of performance simply isn't acceptable for the three-time Stanley Cup champion and 2021 Vezina Trophy winner.

Days after Fleury said he would "boo himself" for his recent play, the 37-year-old admitted it was difficult for him to face Wild supporters at a recent charity bowling event.

“It doesn’t feel great coming to meet the fans and still being pissed off and mad, but everyone was very welcoming,” Fleury told The Athletic's Joe Smith. “A few people came up and said, ‘Oh, no worries, no worries. It’s early in the season.’ They understand.

“But even personally, it’s been such a rough start. When you meet the fans, you feel embarrassed about it.”

Despite Fleury's struggles, the Minnesota faithful gave him a warm welcome at the event, with the Quebec native garnering some of the day's loudest cheers, per Smith.

One of the biggest receptions from @mnwild fans at their charity bowling event was for Marc-Andre Fleury. Felt like he had one of the longest lines too. Said he got lot of encouragement from fans after a couple rough games. pic.twitter.com/9ei0sc02OM — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) October 16, 2022

Minnesota desperately needs its star goalie to turn things around if the club is going to reach the playoffs for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Fleury, who joined the Wild at last season's trade deadline, inked a fresh two-year deal over the summer and is the undisputed No. 1 option in the crease after the team traded Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators in July.

Fleury and Co. will have a chance to finally get in the win column on Thursday when they host the Vancouver Canucks — another team that is struggling to find its footing early in the new season.

