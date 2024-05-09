NHL Utah unveils 20 finalists for a team name, plans for inaugural season
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utahns officially have 20 names to choose from for Utah’s new NHL team.
The finalists include (in alphabetical order):
Utah Black Diamonds
Utah Blast
Utah Blizzard
Utah Canyons
Utah Caribou
Utah Freeze
Utah Frost
Utah Fury
Utah Glaciers
Utah HC
Utah Hive
Utah Ice
Utah Mammoth
Utah Mountaineers
Utah Outlaws
Utah Powder
Utah Squall
Utah Swarm
Utah Venom
Utah Yeti
Utah team will have #6 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
“Utah’s NHL team is for the community and will be named by the community,” the Smith Entertainment Group said.
The first round of voting starts May 8 and will be open until May 22. Fans are encouraged to vote for up to four of their preferred names from this initial list of 20 options.
The next round of fan favorites and more details on future steps in the name selection process will be announced later this summer.
The new branding for the former Arizona Coyotes will not be ready in time for Utah’s inaugural season in the fall of 2024. For the first year, the Utah NHL team will simply go by the name “Utah,” with no logo, no mascot and no official team colors. In place of any logo, the NHL team will just wear “Utah” on their jerseys.
“Once the team name has been selected, SEG will work diligently to craft the team identity – logo, mascot, colors, and other branding elements – which will debut for the 2025-26 NHL season,” the Smith Entertainment Group said.
Vote here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.