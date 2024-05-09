NHL Utah unveils 20 finalists for a team name, plans for inaugural season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utahns officially have 20 names to choose from for Utah’s new NHL team.

The finalists include (in alphabetical order):

Utah Black Diamonds

Utah Blast

Utah Blizzard

Utah Canyons

Utah Caribou

Utah Freeze

Utah Frost

Utah Fury

Utah Glaciers

Utah HC

Utah Hive

Utah Ice

Utah Mammoth

Utah Mountaineers

Utah Outlaws

Utah Powder

Utah Squall

Utah Swarm

Utah Venom

Utah Yeti

“Utah’s NHL team is for the community and will be named by the community,” the Smith Entertainment Group said.

The first round of voting starts May 8 and will be open until May 22. Fans are encouraged to vote for up to four of their preferred names from this initial list of 20 options.

The next round of fan favorites and more details on future steps in the name selection process will be announced later this summer.

The new branding for the former Arizona Coyotes will not be ready in time for Utah’s inaugural season in the fall of 2024. For the first year, the Utah NHL team will simply go by the name “Utah,” with no logo, no mascot and no official team colors. In place of any logo, the NHL team will just wear “Utah” on their jerseys.

“Once the team name has been selected, SEG will work diligently to craft the team identity – logo, mascot, colors, and other branding elements – which will debut for the 2025-26 NHL season,” the Smith Entertainment Group said.

Vote here.

