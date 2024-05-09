Advertisement

NHL Utah unveils 20 finalists for a team name, plans for inaugural season

megan brugger
·1 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utahns officially have 20 names to choose from for Utah’s new NHL team.

The finalists include (in alphabetical order):

  • Utah Black Diamonds

  • Utah Blast

  • Utah Blizzard

  • Utah Canyons

  • Utah Caribou

  • Utah Freeze

  • Utah Frost

  • Utah Fury

  • Utah Glaciers

  • Utah HC

  • Utah Hive

  • Utah Ice

  • Utah Mammoth

  • Utah Mountaineers

  • Utah Outlaws

  • Utah Powder

  • Utah Squall

  • Utah Swarm

  • Utah Venom

  • Utah Yeti

Utah team will have #6 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

“Utah’s NHL team is for the community and will be named by the community,” the Smith Entertainment Group said.

The first round of voting starts May 8 and will be open until May 22. Fans are encouraged to vote for up to four of their preferred names from this initial list of 20 options.

The next round of fan favorites and more details on future steps in the name selection process will be announced later this summer.

The new branding for the former Arizona Coyotes will not be ready in time for Utah’s inaugural season in the fall of 2024. For the first year, the Utah NHL team will simply go by the name “Utah,” with no logo, no mascot and no official team colors. In place of any logo, the NHL team will just wear “Utah” on their jerseys.

“Once the team name has been selected, SEG will work diligently to craft the team identity – logo, mascot, colors, and other branding elements – which will debut for the 2025-26 NHL season,” the Smith Entertainment Group said.

Vote here.

