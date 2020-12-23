NHL shares its 5-game opening-night schedule

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs will square off against each on opening night. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The NHL is returning on Jan. 13 with five games spread across the league’s four temporary divisions serving as the launch point for the 2021 season.

Opening night will feature two games in the North Division, with the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs kicking things off at Scotiabank Arena before the Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks in the All-Canadian nightcap.

The remaining divisions will feature just one game apiece on Jan. 13. That will include the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins opening up the East Division, the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning getting things started in the Central, and the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche breaking ground in the West.

Most teams have access to their complete 56-game regular season schedules, which will be incredibly busy and feature mini two-, three-, four- and even five-game sets, plus plenty of back-to-backs.

However as of this writing, the NHL has only shared each team’s official return to the ice.

Every team will be in action on either the first or second night with the exception of the Ottawa Senators, who will have to wait another 48 hours to play their first game in roughly 10 months.

