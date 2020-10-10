NHL Twitter reacts to free agent Torey Krug leaving Bruins for Blues

Darren Hartwell

NHL Twitter sounds off on Krug leaving Bruins for Blues originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Torey Krug needed hours, not days, to make his free-agent decision.

The former Boston Bruins defenseman has agreed to a seven-year contract with the St. Louis Blues worth $45.5 million, the team announced Friday night.

Many expected Krug to seek greener pastures as one of the best defensemen in NHL free agency. But the 29-year-old leaving the only team he's played for to sign with the club that broke the Bruins' hearts in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final still sent ripples through the hockey world.

Here's how NHL fans and reporters reacted to the news of Krug leaving Boston for St. Louis, starting with what Krug's signing will mean for Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo:

A report Friday suggested the Bruins "held firm" with an offer of six years and $6.5 million per year to Krug. Krug's Blues contract also will pay him $6.5 million per year (over seven years instead of six), and Bruins fans weren't happy with the those optics.

But others chose to be thankful for what Krug brought to Boston over nine seasons.