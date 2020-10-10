NHL Twitter reacts to free agent Torey Krug leaving Bruins for Blues

NHL Twitter sounds off on Krug leaving Bruins for Blues originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Torey Krug needed hours, not days, to make his free-agent decision.

The former Boston Bruins defenseman has agreed to a seven-year contract with the St. Louis Blues worth $45.5 million, the team announced Friday night.

Many expected Krug to seek greener pastures as one of the best defensemen in NHL free agency. But the 29-year-old leaving the only team he's played for to sign with the club that broke the Bruins' hearts in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final still sent ripples through the hockey world.

Here's how NHL fans and reporters reacted to the news of Krug leaving Boston for St. Louis, starting with what Krug's signing will mean for Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo:

Don’t think Pietrangelo had closed the door on Blues. So I think the Krug signing would have caught him by surprise. On the flip side, the Blues probably felt they couldn’t wait too long and miss out on a top end replacement. Vegas obviously looks like a strong option for Petro — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 10, 2020

With Torey Krug now $45.5 million richer after signing with St Louis (and good for him), If I’m the Bruins I go full out to land Alex Pietrangelo. They wanted to get bigger & better on the back end, and he’s the impact guy available — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) October 10, 2020

That's $45.5 million for the newest Blue _ Boston D Torey Krug. The Blues will need to clear up some money for Krug, and I wonder what this does to RFA Vince Dunn. And the Alex Pietrangelo era is over in St. Louis. https://t.co/FgjWtNXXC3 — Jim Thomas (@jthom1) October 10, 2020

My model loves Torey Krug and his power play prowess, but probably overvalues that on a new team now that he doesn't share the ice with Boston's three superstars. Should still be able to live up his new deal.https://t.co/foNQALGfjS pic.twitter.com/d6nYX3C2Ep — dom luszczyszyn (@domluszczyszyn) October 10, 2020

Bruins pulling their offer to Krug suggests they're trying to do something big. That hasn't always worked out for this group. Prove me wrong, boys https://t.co/uHq5Gxxapx — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) October 10, 2020

A report Friday suggested the Bruins "held firm" with an offer of six years and $6.5 million per year to Krug. Krug's Blues contract also will pay him $6.5 million per year (over seven years instead of six), and Bruins fans weren't happy with the those optics.

So let’s follow the chain of events here:



Krug says he wants to stay in Boston



Krug gets offered 6.5 million to stay in Boston



Krug turns it down



Krug circles back to Boston after being rumored to Detroit



Krug signs in STL for the same amount he turned down in Boston pic.twitter.com/kPeo1p7RVu — 🅱️eff Smash (@jjmid04) October 10, 2020

The Bruins, a team Krug has been with all his career: Offer him 6x6.5M



The Blues, a team Krug was heartbroken to lose to in the SCF: Offers 7x6.5M, only one more year



Krug: St. Louis it is!! — Alex (@bigbadbruins73) October 10, 2020

Me looking at Torey Krug basically just picking the St. Louis Blues over the Bruins, on an almost identical deal pic.twitter.com/NcBMiyzclG — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) October 10, 2020

🎶 🎵 And I guess that’s why they call them the Blues. They took our Cup, and then Torey Krug 🎶 🎵 — ETD51 (@ETD51) October 10, 2020

But others chose to be thankful for what Krug brought to Boston over nine seasons.

I love Torey Krug and I'm happy he got his bag. I'm fine with the Bruins not wanting to go for that seventh year, but you absolutely have to add something significant on offense now — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 10, 2020

Sorry to see him go, but Torey Krug deserves every penny. He's been a great Bruin — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) October 10, 2020

I'm happy that Krug got a huge deal, good for him. I was shocked at the 6x6.5 reports. When the Bruins didn't even talk to him last summer heading into his UFA year that was flashing warning signs the the team didn't think he was a pillar going forward. — Bruins Stats (@bruins_stats) October 10, 2020

Damn I’m gonna miss Krug. Just the man and a hugely important piece of the Bruins locker room camaraderie we’ve come to know. — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) October 10, 2020