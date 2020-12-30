NHL Twitter explodes with reaction to Zdeno Chara leaving Bruins to join Capitals

NHL Twitter has crazy reaction to Zdeno Chara leaving Bruins to join Capitals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Zdeno Chara will play at TD Garden this season, but it won't be as a member of the Boston Bruins.

Chara is officially headed to the Washington Capitals, who play the Bruins eight times in the 56-game shortened 2020-21 NHL campaign. The 43-year-old defenseman has agreed to a one-year, $795,000 contract with the Caps, per the team.

This scenario would've seemed crazy to many B's fans not too long ago, but the longer that Chara remained on the free agent market since the end of last season, the more likely the chances were of him leaving.

Chara spent 14 seasons in Boston -- all as the team's captain -- and was a key part in transforming the Bruins from a struggling franchise to an annual contender. He also led the team to its 2011 Stanley Cup triumph over the Vancouver Canucks.

Here's some notable Twitter reaction to the surprising Chara news.

Few moments at the new Garden will stick out to me as much as Chara’s introduction before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. He had broken his jaw a few days earlier. pic.twitter.com/JdVqUCooq6 — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNBCSB) December 30, 2020

Even if you think Chara is done or whatever, how are the Bruins better for a shortened season without him at barely any cap hit?



They’re not. — Matt Kalman (@MattKalman) December 30, 2020

Confident it's going to be painfully obvious quickly how important an old and slow Chara was on the PK and in taking endless defensive zone faceoffs against the elite of the elite. Best of luck to the throngs that complained about him incessantly for years. — Bruins Stats (@bruins_stats) December 30, 2020

Kept this in my phone. Live audio of Chara being introduced as a starter in Game 5 of 2019 Cup Final. He had broken his jaw in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/bipK2vHSCP — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 30, 2020

Looking forward to not doing this anymore! At least not in games... Welcome to DC Big Z!!! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/RqhuGIfl6M — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) December 30, 2020

If this is how the Zdeno Chara era ended in Boston — in an empty Scotiabank Arena back in August — that's a damn shame for all involved. pic.twitter.com/ayfeA759zM — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 30, 2020

The @Capitals announce they have signed Zdeno Chara to a 1-year deal. Chara has played in 1,553 regular season games, 6th-most among defensemen in NHL history.



He's also logged 34,328 minutes on-ice, nearly 93 hours (or 4 entire days) more than the next closest active player. pic.twitter.com/e16JlkutxJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2020

If Chara to the Capitals is true, Bruins lose their captain, a great penalty killer/third-pairing defenseman and a legend.



A much bigger loss than most people think. — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) December 30, 2020

Zdeno Chara has apparently signed with the Washington Capitals (per @THNKenCampbell) which I am unable comment on, as I’m busy picking my jaw up off the floor. In the division this year! — Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) December 30, 2020

I don't think anyone would argue that Chara was still elite. The point, however, is that Chara at $795k makes a lot more sense for a team that wants to win now than "hope for the best with younger players." — Stanley Cup of Chowder (@cupofchowdah) December 30, 2020

Bruins now get to look at their young defensemen in the system. For Chara, he wants to keep playing and picked a really good team. Have to respect his decision. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) December 30, 2020

You have to understand, this is the end of their core. Bergeron, Rask, Krejci, and Marchand won't be here or won't be playing by the time they get better. — dafoomie (@dafoomie) December 30, 2020

I’m not on speaking terms with the @NHLBruins at the moment. — wayne (@pigeonclubmusic) December 30, 2020

don sweeney has managed to turn the ascendance of Bergy to the captaincy as a more bitter than sweet moment. — JEFF (@jeffisrael25) December 30, 2020