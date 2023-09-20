NHL training camp roundup: Stamkos displeased over lack of contract talks

Here are the biggest storylines from the first day of NHL training camps.

The NHL offseason is officially in the books, with training camps opening across the league on Wednesday. Players, coaches and general managers will be speaking to the media as the excitement for the 2023-24 campaign ramps up.

Stamkos displeased over lack of contract talks this summer

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos wishes he had an extension signed by now and voiced his displeasure to reporters Wednesday morning.

“To be honest, I’ve been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard,” Stamkos told reporters, as per Erik Erlendsson.

Stamkos didn’t rule out the possibility of negotiating during the season, but his frustration with the situation was evident.

“I’m ready whenever, so I guess that was something that I didn’t see coming but it is what it is,” Stamkos continued.

Drafted first overall in 2008, Stamkos is entering the final year of an eight-year, $68-million contract he signed two days before free agency opened in 2016.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner has accumulated 515 goals and 1,056 points in 1,003 career games. Over the span of his current deal, Stamkos has tallied 203 goals and 494 points in 434 games.

The Markham, Ont., native is hoping the Lightning will be the only NHL team he ever plays for.

“Like I stated at the end of last year, too — I would love to extend and play here and finish up my career here. But that’s out of my hands. I can’t write the contract myself,” Stamkos said.

Muzzin will not play for Leafs this year, Murray will undergo “significant” surgery

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving provided some clarity on a pair of injured players.

Jake Muzzin hasn’t played since suffering a neck injury on Oct. 17 in a game against the Arizona Coyotes. The 34-year-old left-shot defenseman is in the final year of a four-year, $22.5-million contract. Muzzin’s $5.625-million cap hit will likely be placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).

Goaltender Matt Murray is expected to be out for the foreseeable future as well. The news of a "significant surgery" shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as the Leafs announced back in late July that Murray would start the season on LTIR. Treliving was unable to provide a timeline for Murray’s return.

Murray is coming off an injury-riddled 2022-23 campaign, with the 29-year-old netminder suffering abductor, ankle and head injuries. Murray recorded a .903 save percentage in 26 games with the Leafs last season.