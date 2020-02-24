NHL trade tracker: Rumors, updates, predictions, analysis of deadline

It's the most wonderful time of the NHL season. Unless it's not.

Yes, the trade deadline finally is upon us Monday at noon PT, and that could bring a flurry of activity. Or, it might not, stressing us out as we try to fill out this here live blog.

The Sharks traded their most attractive piece about a week before the deadline, shipping defenseman Brenden Dillon to the Washington Capitals for a pair of draft picks. Dillon already is winning over his new teammates, but San Jose still has a few pending unrestricted free agents who could have new homes Monday afternoon.

What will happen to bottom-six forward Melker Karlsson, who didn't play in either of the Sharks' last two games before the deadline after leaving with an injury against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 20? What of franchise legend Joe Thornton, who said "it is" tempting to think of being traded to a contender? How about big names under contract for the foreseeable future?

The rest of the NHL could look much different, too. Follow along here for the latest rumors, updates and more ahead of the trade deadline.

Sunday

5:17 p.m. PT: Alex Ovechkin got his man. The Washington Capitals acquired Russian star Ilya Kovalchuk in exchange for a third-round pick.

WELCOME KOVY!!!



Washington trades their 3rd Round selection in 2020 for Ilya Kovalchuk#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/NO6iIj8DuW



— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2020

That's not a bad bit of business by the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs signed Kovalchuk after the Los Angeles Kings waived him and terminated his contract. Getting a third-round pick in return speaks to Kovalchuk's mini-resurgence in Montreal, and now he'll try to win his first ring alongside his countryman.

4:43 p.m. PT: TSN's Frank Seravalli firmly lists the Sharks among the NHL's five biggest sellers, while the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes are set to be some of the biggest buyers.

Seravalli's colleague Darren Dreger, meanwhile, reported that Zach Bogosian has agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Zach Bogosian has reached an agreement with the Tampa Bay Lightning. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2020

Buffalo to Tampa is a massive weather upgrade, but it might not be as big as leaving the cellar-dwelling Sabres and joining the Lightning.

4:11 p.m. PT: It officially Hold Trade Candidates Out Of The Lineup SZN. Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou and defenseman Mike Green didn't warm up Sunday.

Andreas Athanasiou and Mike Green are not warming up for the Red Wings. A team spokesman said it is asset management. No trade is necessarily imminent. — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) February 23, 2020

The former is a restricted free agent, while the latter goes unrestricted this summer. The Red Wings are armed with nearly as many draft picks (eight) than players currently on their roster under contract next season (nine, per Cap Friendly). Additional moves could give Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman even more flexibility this summer.

Yzerman's old team, meanwhile, reportedly are favorites to sign defenseman Zach Bogosian.

Hearing Tampa Bay has emerged as strong contenders for UFA D Zach Bogosian... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

The Buffalo Sabres terminated Bogosian's contract after he was waived and didn't report to the AHL's Rochester Americans.

