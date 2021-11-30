NHL trade rumors: Nearly 10 teams have spoken to Bruins on Jake DeBrusk

Report: Nearly 10 teams have spoken to Bruins on Jake DeBrusk originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Interest in Jake DeBrusk has seemingly picked up since his agent confirmed to several news outlets Monday night that the Boston Bruins forward has requested a trade.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported an update on DeBrusk's situation, and he notes that nearly 10 teams have already contacted the Bruins to discuss the 25-year-old left winger.

Early returns on DeBrusk being available have been substantial. As many as 8 teams have already reached out and inquired about the player, and more are expected today. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 30, 2021

DeBrusk was on the ice for the Bruins' morning skate ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. He was a healthy scratch for Sunday's win over the Vancouver Canucks, but he should be back in the lineup Tuesday with Brad Marchand suspended and Anton Blidh injured.

The 2015 first-round draft pick has scored three goals in 17 games this season. He has only one goal over this last 13 appearances.

DeBrusk is in the final year of his contract, which carries a $3.675 million salary cap hit. He'll be a restricted free agent next summer.