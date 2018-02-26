NHL Trade Deadline: Lightning Get Ryan McDonagh, J.T. Miller; Erik Karlsson Remains in Ottawa

The NHL trade deadline passed at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, and several big names changed teams. With the postseason looming, a number of teams were looking to bolster their rosters to make a run at the Stanley Cup, while other franchises are clearly thinking about the long-term future.

The Rangers were among the most active teams as the deadline approached. This weekend, New York traded longtime star Rick Nash to the Bruins as the rebuilding process gets underway at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers acquired forwards Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey, prospect Ryan Lindgren and two draft picks, including a first-rounder. New York also dealt Derick Brassard to the Penguins, giving Pittsburgh another formidable center.

New York’s fire sale continued Monday with the trade of captain Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller to the Lightning.

Other notable players that were discussed as trade possibilities before the deadline include Thomas Vanek, Erik Karlsson and multiple Detroit Red Wings, including Luke Glendening, Tomas Tatar and Mike Green. Vanek and Tatar were traded, but the others didn't move.

Check out rumors and news from deadline day as they happened below.

4 p.m. ET

• The Rangers have traded defenseman Ryan McDonagh and forward J.T. Miller to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The blockbuster deal sends forward Vladislav Namestnikov, prospects Brett Howden and Libor Hajek, a 2018 first-round pick and a conditional second-round pick to New York. (Bob McKenzie, TSN).

3 p.m. ET

• Erik Karlsson is staying in Ottawa. (Bruce Garrioch)

• The Blue Jackets have traded for Canucks forward Thomas Vanek. In exchange, Vancouver will receive Jussi Jokinen and AHL forward Tyler Motte. (Columbus Dispatch)

• The Red Wings are set to trade Tomas Tatar to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for picks, pending a trade call. (Aaron Ward)

2:15 p.m. ET

• The Sharks will acquire Sabres forward Evander Kane in exchange for a first-round pick, a conditional fourth-round pick and a prospect. The first-round pick also reportedly has conditions on it. (Elliotte Friedman, Hockey Night in Canada)

• Could the Penguins be a sleeper destination for Ryan McDonagh? Pittsburgh has inquired about the Rangers defenseman. (Nick Kypreos, Hockey Night in Canada)

1:30 p.m. ET

• The Blues have dealt veteran Paul Stastny to the Jets for a first-round pick, fourth-round pick and prospect Erik Foley. (Official)

• It's still possible that Erik Karlsson will move before the deadline, but time is ticking. The Senators are still talking to teams about Karlsson. There's also the question of Mike Hoffman and Zack Smith. As of now, the offers reportedly aren't good enough. (Darren Dreger, TSN)

• The Canucks traded Philip Holm to Vegas for Brendan Leipsic. (John Shannon, Sportsnet)

11:30 a.m. ET

• The Predators have signed Mike Fisher to a one-year deal after the center came out of retirement. (Official)

• Will the Islanders listen to offers from John Tavares? All is quiet so far. Don't expect any major moves for the Isles. (Arthur Staple, The Athletic)

The Rangers are clearly sellers ahead of the deadline. Rick Nash and Derick Brassard are already gone, and Ryan McDonagh is drawing interest. J.T. Miller and Mats Zuccarello are also generating some interest around the league, but a trade still isn't likely on that front. (Darren Dreger, TSN)

10 a.m. ET

• The Blue Jackets have traded for defenseman Ian Cole. They'll give Ottawa third-rounder and Nick Moutrey. (Elliotte Friedman, Hockey Night in Canada)

• The Canucks did not dress Thomas Vanek on Sunday amid rumors Vancouver will deal him elsewhere before the deadline. (Sportsnet Canada)

• A number of teams are reportedly interested in Senators forward Erik Karlsson, including Tampa Bay. But if the Senators insist on placing Bobby Ryan in the trade, Karlsson could remain with Ottawa, at least until the summer. (National Post)

• As the Rangers rebuild continues, Ryan McDonagh drew some interest from Washington. But the Caps have likely moved on. (Elliotte Friedman, Hockey Night in Canada)

• The Blue Jackets offered the Blackhawks a third-round pick in exchange for Artem Anisimov. The proposed deal hasn't gotten any traction, however. (Mark Lazerus, Chicago Sun-Times)