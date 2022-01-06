NHL trade rumors: Latest update on Bruins RW Jake DeBrusk's market

NHL rumors: Latest update on Bruins RW Jake DeBrusk's trade market originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are finally starting to get some secondary scoring, so is now a good time to trade Jake DeBrusk?

The 25-year-old right winger's trade request became public on Nov. 30 but the team has yet to find a deal to its liking. Since that request became known, the Bruins' depth at forward has been hit hard by COVID-19, injuries and suspension.

But the Bruins have close to a full lineup right now, at least up front, so the need to hang on to DeBrusk might not be as strong as it would have been a few weeks ago.

What's the latest on DeBrusk's market around the league? Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported an update Thursday.

"More than a month ago, as many 12 teams were reportedly interested – and though he’s been needed in the lineup, Bruins GM Don Sweeney has been active in attempting to facilitate a deal and diffuse the situation," Seravalli wrote. "Sweeney went around team to team offering DeBrusk for another (mostly) maligned or imperfect player on that team’s roster, but to this point, hasn’t found a deal that’s worked for the Bruins."

DeBrusk has played a bit better since requesting a trade. He's still been very inconsistent offensively, though, which has been a problem for him over the last two seasons. DeBrusk has scored only one goal in his last eight games and none over the past five matchups. The good news for DeBrusk is he's already matched his goal total from last season (five) in 14 fewer games.

The 2015 first-round draft pick is in the final year of his contract and eligible to become a restricted free agent in July.

DeBrusk is not the only player in the Bruins organization who's requested a trade. Zach Senyshyn, who's currently playing for the AHL's Providence Bruins, requested a move last month.