NHL trade rumors: Bruins looking for help "up front," GM Don Sweeney confirms

It's no secret the Boston Bruins need reinforcements with their roster being ravaged by injuries, and general manager Don Sweeney is looking for potential upgrades on the trade market.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently spoke with Sweeney, and he confirmed the Bruins are searching for forward depth.

"Hours before Boston's 4-2 loss in Toronto on Monday, Bruins GM Don Sweeney confirmed he's looking for help. 'Up front, certainly.' he said."

Later in the column, Sweeney admitted it's difficult to assess the B's as a whole because of all the injuries.

"We don't know what our team really looks like," Sweeney said. "If there's good news, it's that some other guys have had to drive the bus… given us an idea of what they can do. (Coaches) Bruce Cassidy and Kevin Dean were part of our development plan, so they knew what we had."

The Bruins enter Tuesday ranked 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game. Patrice Bergeron is out at least a month with a rib/sternoclavicular injury, and he's still second on the Bruins in points (26) and leads the team with 17 assists. Multiple defensemen, including captain and No. 1 D-man Zdeno Chara, also are among B's players injured and unable to play.

The Bruins were a top-heavy team up front even before all of these injuries hit. Just four Bruins have scored more than four goals, including the entire top line of Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. In fact, Pastrnak has scored 19 of Boston's 67 goals, which represents the highest percentage (28.4) of a team's goals tallied by one player this season.

Boston does have the assets (young NHL players, prospects and draft picks) to make a deal for a sizable upgrade, and if injuries continue to plague the roster, Sweeney might be forced to make a change sooner than the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

