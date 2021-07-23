NHL trade rumors: Bruins, Coyotes have had 'continued dialogue' as draft nears

Report: Bruins, Coyotes have had 'continued dialogue' as draft nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NHL trade freeze was lifted Thursday afternoon and we've already seen a few deals. Could the Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes work out a trade in the near future?

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported Friday morning that the Bruins and Coyotes have held trade discussions, with multiple players potentially in the mix.

There has been continued dialogue between the Coyotes and Bruins this week, with multiple players names out there, including some Bruins prospects. I’m curious if they get to the finish line. BOS has been linked to several AZ players. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 23, 2021

Who might the Bruins be targeting from the Coyotes?

Well, middle-six winger Conor Garland would be one name to monitor.

Pagnotta reported last week that "the Coyotes are very much trying to move" Garland, and he also listed the Bruins among the several teams that have "checked in."

Garland is a restricted free agent, so if the Bruins acquired him, he'd need a new contract. The 25-year-old winger is from Scituate, Mass., so he knows the Boston area quite well.

From an on-ice perspective, the Bruins could really use Garland's 5-on-5 scoring. He tallied 27 of his 39 points for the Coyotes last season during 5-on-5 action, and that total would've tied Patrice Bergeron for the third-most 5-on-5 points on the Bruins.

Who else could the Bruins want on the Coyotes?

Veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been linked to the Bruins in trade rumors over the last year. However, his large contract and declining performance are among the reasons why he isn't a great fit for the B's. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper would be a good option for the Bruins if they're looking for a veteran player to compliment Jeremy Swayman in net next season. Kuemper is signed through the 2021-22 season with a $4.5 million salary cap hit.

The 2021 NHL Draft begins Friday night with the first round. The Bruins own the No. 21 overall pick.