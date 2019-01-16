NHL trade rumors: Bruins among teams interested in Micheal Ferland originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The NHL trade deadline isn't until Feb. 25, but the rumor mill is already churning.

Carolina Hurricanes forward Micheal Ferland is one of the players to watch as the deadline approaches. He is in the last season of his contract and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer. The 'Canes are seven points out of a wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference entering Wednesday's games, so there's still a chance for them to get in. However, if they fall any further and/or get the sense Ferland won't re-sign, trading him becomes the best option.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, in his "31 Thoughts" column Wednesday, listed several teams interested in Ferland, and the Boston Bruins are among them.

4. The list is longer, but Boston, Edmonton, Pittsburgh and Vancouver are among those interested in Micheal Ferland.

Ferland has tallied 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 39 games this season. He posted a career-high 21 goals last season.

The Bruins definitely need another forward. However, a top-six forward is the most pressing need up front for the B's, and Ferland isn't that type of player. He would be better suited on Boston's third line, where he could provide scoring depth and a physical presence at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney gave up a first-round pick as part of the trade that brought top-six winger Rick Nash to Boston before last season's trade deadline. The trade ultimately didn't work out due to injury, but it was worth the risk since the B's looked like a Stanley Cup contender. Ferland would be a nice addition for the Bruins, but giving up a first-round pick to get him would be a steep price that's not worth paying.

