NHL trade rumors: Bruins acquire former MVP Taylor Hall from Sabres

The Boston Bruins are in buyers mode ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.

After acquiring defenseman Mike Reilly from the Ottawa Senators to add much-needed depth to blue line on Sunday night, reports surfaced just a short while later that the Bruins also had traded for Buffalo Sabres left winger Taylor Hall.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Bruins are sending a second-round draft pick and forward Anders Bjork to the Sabres in exchange for Hall and center Curtis Lazar.

Buffalo also is retaining a good chunk of Hall's salary, per TSN's Pierre LeBrun:

Not surprisingly, but the Sabres retained 50 percent of Taylor Hall's $8 M salary/AAV to facilitate the trade — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

Hall was one of the top forwards rumored to be available before the deadline. He's in the final year of his contract and the Sabres own the league's worst record, so it was pretty much a given that he'd be dealt.

The veteran forward is struggling this season with only two goals and 19 points in 37 games. However, he has helped the Sabres drive puck possession and scoring chances at a high rate when he's been on the ice during 5-on-5 action. Hall has six seasons of 20-plus goals.

Lazar has tallied nine points (five goals, four assists) in 33 games this season.

The ideal spot for Hall would be left wing next to David Krejci on Boston's second line. Depending on matchups, injuries and other factors, Hall also could shift to the first or third line if needed.

Hall is three years removed from winning the Hart Trophy with the New Jersey Devils in the 2017-18 campaign. He also was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft. The B's took Tyler Seguin with the next pick.

Hall will face his now-former Sabres teammates quite a bit through the end of the regular season as the Bruins are scheduled to play Buffalo six more times.