NHL Rumor Mill: Bruins, Hurricanes interested in Sharks' Dillon

We are officially entering trade season in the National Hockey League. Each day new reports come out and the rumors start to spread. Check the Yahoo Sports NHL Rumor Mill for updates on the latest trade news as the Feb. 24 trade deadline nears.

Report: Bruins, Hurricanes interested in Sharks’ Dillon

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are both reportedly interested in San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon.

The Hurricanes recently lost Dougie Hamilton to a fractured fibula, an injury that currently has him listed as out indefinitely. Hamilton’s loss, given the elite level he was playing at this season, could have Carolina looking to bolster its blue line ahead of the trade ban.

Report: Penguins asking the Wild about Zucker

With Jake Guentzel out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, the Pittsburgh Penguins could be in the market for top-six winger.

The club has reportedly asked the Minnesota Wild about the availability of Jason Zucker, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Zucker has recorded 14 goals and 28 points across 40 games this season.

