NHL trade grades roundup: Experts analyze huge deal between Bruins, Capitals

NHL trade grades roundup: Bruins receive high marks for deal with Capitals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are no strangers to making bold moves at the NHL trade deadline.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has acquired notable players including top-six winger Rick Nash (2018), top-six winger Taylor Hall (2021), top-four defenseman Hampus Lindholm (2022) and top-four defenseman Dmitry Orlov (2023).

He made another blockbuster deal Thursday night by acquiring Orlov and bottom-six forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals in exchange for right wing Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. The Capitals retained 50 percent of Orlov's salary. The Minnesota Wild received a 2023 fifth-round pick from the Bruins for retaining an additional 25 percent of Orlov's salary, while also sending forward Andrei Svetlakov to Boston. Svetlakov is currently playing in Russia.

This trade strengthened the Bruins' depth on the blue line and their bottom six forward group. Orlov, in particular, should make a substantial impact in Boston as a two-way, puck-moving defenseman with 74 games of playoff experience and a Stanley Cup ring from the 2017-18 Capitals.

The Bruins did give up a few quality assets to make this trade. They are on track to not pick in Round 1 of the draft for the fourth time in six years. They don't have a second-round pick until 2026. But that's often the cost of being a perennial contender, and with the best record in the league, the Bruins absolutely should be all-in this season in pursuit of a Stanley Cup championship.

What do experts think of this deal between the Bruins and Capitals?

Here's a roundup of trade grades.

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN

Bruins: A

Capitals: B+

Shayna Goldman, The Athletic

Bruins: A

Capitals: B

Sean Gentille, The Athletic

Bruins: A

Capitals: B-

Bryan Murphy, Sporting News

Bruins: A+

Capitals: B-

Matt Larkin, Daily Faceoff

Bruins: A+

Capitals: C-

Ryan Lambert, EP Rinkside

Bruins: A+

Capitals: B