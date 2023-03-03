NHL trade deadline tracker: Max Domi dealt to Stars, Jonathan Quick flipped to Golden Knights

There has been no shortage of drama leading up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline, with more than 30 deals being made over the past week alone.

Although most of the big names are off the board, including Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Timo Meier, Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, there's still plenty of action to be had before the trade window closes as general managers across the league load up for a playoff run or stockpile assets for the future.

Here is a list of every trade along with the latest news and rumors leading up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline.

Penguins make first move of the day

The Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off the NHL trade deadline in the middle off the night, reportedly acquiring forward Nick Bonino from the San Jose Sharks.

Good morning…hearing that late last night, Nick Bonino was dealt to PIT @IceSinghHNIC — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 3, 2023

Bonino, who won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016, gives the Penguins some added bottom-six depth. The 34-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 59 games this season. He is in the final year of a two-year contract that carries a $2.05-million cap hit.

When is the 2023 NHL trade deadline?

The NHL trade deadline is Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. ET

Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline.

The Blackhawks dealt Max Domi to the Star aheads of the NHL trade deadline. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

Completed 2022-23 NHL trades