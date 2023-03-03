NHL trade deadline tracker: James van Riemsdyk deal falls apart at the buzzer
Follow along for all the deals, signings, and news ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
There has been no shortage of drama leading up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline, with more than 30 deals being made over the past week alone.
Most of the big names went off the board ahead of Friday's deadline, including Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Timo Meier, Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, but that doesn't mean there wasn't drama.
Here is a list of every trade along with the biggest news from the 2023 NHL trade deadline.
James van Riemsdyk deal falls through
Jame van Riemsdyk is staying put after all.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported ahead of the deadline that the Flyers traded van Riemsdyk to the Detroit Red Wings, but the deal fell apart and the veteran winger will play out the final year of his contract in Philadelphia.
Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher says he ``didn't receive a firm offer from any team'' on JVR. Says they spoke with one team about a trade concept. But it was conditional on that team making another move. And that move didn't happen. Worked the market hard past few weeks but no fit.
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 3, 2023
Van Riemsdyk was one of the most established players available at the deadline, and reportedly had a number of teams interested in his services, including the Red Wings, Kraken, Golden Knights and Jets. The 33-year-old has nine goals and 23 points in 41 games this season after scoring 24 goals a season ago.
It was a quiet deadline overall for Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, who only made a handful of minor transactions despite the team sitting 25th overall in the standings.
Completed Trades
To Wild: D John Klingberg
To Ducks: 2025 4th-round pick, D Andrej Sustr, F Nikita Nesterenko (rights)
--
To Flames: D Troy Stecher, F Nick Ritchie
To Coyotes: F Brett Ritchie, D Connor Mackey
--
To Blackhawks: F Austin Wagner
To Kings: Future considerations
--
To Predators: F Rasmus Asplund
To Sabres: 2025 7th-round pick
--
To Rangers: F Anton Blidh
To Avalanche: F Gustav Rydahl
--
To Rangers: D Wyatt Kalynuk
To Canucks: Future considerations
--
To Wild: Oskar Sundqvist
To Red Wings: 2023 4th-round pick
--
To Leafs: F Radim Zohorna
To Flames: F Dryden Hunt
--
To Stars: F Scott Reedy
To Sharks: F Jacob Peterson
--
To Senators: F Patrick Brown
To Flyers: 2023 6th-round pick
--
To Sabres: D Austin Strand
To Ducks: D Chase Priskie
--
To Sabres: F Jordan Greenway
To Wild: 2023 2nd-round pick, 2024 5th-round pick
--
To Penguins: F Nick Bonino
To Sharks: D Arvid Henriksson, 2024 5th-round pick (conditional), 2023 7th-round pick
To Canadiens: 2024 5th-round pick, D Tony Sund
--
To Penguins: D Dmitry Kulikov
To Ducks: F Brock McGinn, 3rd-round pick
--
To Canadiens: D Frederic Allard
To Kings: F Nate Schnarr
--
To Jets: F Vladislav Namestnikov
To Sharks: 2025 4th-round pick
--
To Flyers: F Brendan Lemieux, 2024 5th-round pick
To Kings: F Zack MacEwen
--
To Devils: F Curtis Lazar
To Canucks: 2024 4th-round pick
--
To Blues: F Jakub Vrana (50% retained)
To Red Wings: F Dylan McLaughlin, 2025 7th-round pick
Wild acquire John Klingberg
The Minnesota Wild acquired defenseman John Klingberg from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick, defenseman Andrej Sustr and the rights to forward prospect Nikita Nesterenko. Anaheim will retain 50 percent of Klingberg's $7 million salary.
Klingberg has taken a big step back this season after betting on himself in free agency last summer and inking a one-year deal with the Ducks. The smooth-skating defenseman has only 24 points in 50 games after racking up 47 in 74 a year ago, although he does have eight goals — just five back of his career high.
The 30-year-old right-shot defenseman will get one last chance build up his value ahead of free agency this summer on a Wild team currently sitting second in the Central Division.
Flames trade Ritchie for Ritchie
The Calgary Flames acquired defenseman Troy Stecher and forward Nick Ritchie from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Brett Ritchie, Nick's brother, and defenseman Connor Mackey. It is the first trade in the NHL database involving brothers being traded for one another.
Stecher is the best player in this deal and gives the Flames some much-needed depth on the blue line. The 28-year-old has recorded seven assists in 61 games this season. He carries a $1.25 million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.
Nick Ritchie — the younger of the two brothers — has posted nine goals and 21 points in 58 games this season. Brett Ritchie recorded six goals and eight points in 34 games for the Flames. Both are set to hit the open market this summer.
Sabres bulk up with trade for Jordan Greenway
The Buffalo Sabres have reportedly acquired forward Jordan Greenway from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick.
Greenway is a hulking forward at 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds who can chip in offensively, although he doesn't much of that this season with only two goals and seven points in 45 games. He has hit double digits in goals twice in his career (2021-22 and 2018-19) and topped out at 32 points in 2020-21.
The 26-year-old is under contract for two more season with a cap hit of $3 million.
Wild acquire Oskar Sundqvist from Red Wings
The Minnesota Wild have reportedly acquired forward Oskar Sundqvist from the Detroit Red Wings for a 2023 fourth-round pick. The 28-year-old has seven goals and 21 points in 52 games this season. He is in the final year of his contract that carries a $2.75 million cap hit.
Maple Leafs trade Dryden Hunt to Flames
The Calgary Flames have reportedly acquired forward Dryden Hunt from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Radim Zohorna.
Calgary will be Hunt's fourth stop this season after brief stints in Toronto, Colorado and New York.
Penguins land Dmitry Kulikov from Ducks
The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Brock McGinn and a third-round pick.
Kulikov, 32, is a defensive defenseman who is averaging 20:13 of ice time per game on the NHL's worst defensive team. He also has three goals and 15 points on the season and is in the final year of a contract that carries a $2.25 million cap hit.
McGinn was placed on waivers this week to clear cap space. He makes $2.75 million and has another two years remaining on his contract.
Jets acquire Vladislav Namestnikov from Sharks
The Winnipeg Jets have reportedly acquired forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick.
This is the second time Namestnikov has been traded this week, as he was shipped from Tampa Bay to San Jose in exchange for Michael Eyssimont on Wednesday.
Namestnikov has six goals and 15 points in 57 games this season. The 30-year-old is making $2.5 million this season and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent. The Sharks retained 50 percent of his salary previously, so Winnipeg is only on the hook for $1.25 million.
Flyers acquire Brendan Lemieux from Kings
The Kings and Flyers have swapped depth forwards, with Brendan Lemiuex and a 2024 fifth-round pick heading to Philadelphia, and Zack MacEwen going the other way to Los Angeles.
Neither player will bring much offense — Lemieux has three points in 27 games, MacEwen has nine in 46 — but they both provide physicality in a fourth-line role.
This move saves the Kings a little additional cap space, as MacEwen is making only $925,000 this season to Lemieux's $1.35 million.
Canucks trade Curtis Lazar to Devils
The New Jersey Devils have reportedly acquired forward Curtis Lazar from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.
Lazar, 28, has three goals and five points in 45 games this season and has two more years remaining on his contract at a $1 million cap hit.
Blues take flyer on Jakub Vrana
The St. Louis Blues acquired forward Jakub Vrana from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Dylan McLaughlin and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
The Red Wings will retain 50 percent of Vrana's salary. The 27-year-old winger has one more year on his contract that carries a cap hit of $5.25 million.
A first round pick of the Capitals in 2014, Vrana was placed on waivers by the Red Wings in January shortly after returning from NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, designed to offer players treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues.
He has appeared in only five games with the Red Wings this seasons, registering a goal and an assist. He had six goals and 11 points in 15 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.
Penguins make first move of the day
The Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off the NHL trade deadline in the middle off the night, reportedly acquiring forward Nick Bonino from the San Jose Sharks.
The deal was made official later in the afternoon, with the Sharks receiving defenseman Arvid Henriksson, a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick. The Montreal Canadiens will retain 50 percent of Bonino's contract in exchange for defenseman Tony Sund and a 2024 fifth-round pick.
Bonino, who won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, gives the Penguins some added bottom-six depth. The 34-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 59 games this season. He is in the final year of a two-year contract that carries a $2.05-million cap hit.
Completed 2022-23 NHL trades
The Minnesota Wild acquired defenseman John Klingberg from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick, defenseman Andrej Sustr and the rights to forward prospect Nikita Nesterenko.
The Calgary Flames acquired defenseman Troy Stecher and forward Nick Ritchie from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Brett Ritchie, Nick's brother, and defenseman Connor Mackey.
The New York Rangers acquired defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for future considerations.
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Austin Wagner from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for future considerations.
The Nashville Predators acquired forward Rasmus Asplund from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.
The New York Rangers acquired forward Anton Blidh from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Gustav Rydahl.
The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defensman Dmitry Kulikov (50 percent retained) from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Brock McGinn and a 2024 third-round pick.
The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Patrick Brown from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for 2023 sixth-round pick.
The Buffalo Sabres acquired forward Jordan Greenway from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick.
The Calgary Flames acquired forward Dryden Hunt from the Toronto Maple Leafs inexchange for forward Radim Zohorna.
The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Oskar Sundqvist from the Detroit Red Wings for a 2023 fourth-round pick.
The Buffalo Sabres acquired defenseman Chase Priskie from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Austin Strand.
The Dallas Stars acquired forward Scott Reedy from the San Jose sharks in exchange for forward Jacob Peterson.
The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick.
The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Nick Bonino from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Arvid Henriksson, a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick. The Montreal Canadiens will retain 50 percent of Bonino's contract in exchange for defenseman Tony Sund and a 2024 fifth-round pick.
The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Frederic Allard from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Nate Schnarr.
The Philadelphia Flyers acquired forward Brendan Lemieux and a 2024 fifth-round pick from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Zack MacEwen.
The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Curtis Lazar from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.
The St. Louis Blues acquired forward Jakub Vrana from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Dylan McLaughlin and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
The Dallas Stars acquired forward Max Domi and goaltender Dylan Wells from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and goaltender Anton Khudobin.
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Maxime Golod from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Dylan Sikura.
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Anders Bjork from the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations.
The Vegas Golden Knights acquired goaltender Jonathan Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
The Arizona Coyotes acquired forward Jakub Voracek and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Jon Gillies.
The Boston Bruins acquired forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a protected 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Mikael Granlund from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick.
The San Jose Sharks acquired forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Mikey Eyssimont.
The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Teddy Blueger from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Peter DiLiberatore and a 2024 third-round pick.
The Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 second-round pick originally belonging to the Washington Capitals, and a 2026 second-round pick.
The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Filip Hronek and a 2023 fourth-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a protected 2023 first-round pick (originally acquired in the Bo Horvat trade) and 2023 second-round pick.
The Carolina Hurricanes acquired defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick.
The Los Angeles Kings acquired defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
The Colorado Avalanche acquired center Lars Eller from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick
The Minnesota Wild acquired winger Gustav Nyquist from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenseman Mattias Ekholm and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Tyson Barrie, a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick and forward prospect Reid Schaefer.
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.
The New York Islanders acquired forward Pierre Engvall from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round pick from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Rasmus Sandin.
The New York Rangers acquired forward Patrick Kane and defense prospect Cooper Zech from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional 2023 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick and defenseman Andy Welinski. The Blackhawks also received Vili Saarijarvi from the Coyotes, while Arizona landed a 2025 fifth-round pick in the three-team deal.
The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Marcus Johansson from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.
The San Jose Sharks acquired the rights to unsigned prospect Henry Thrun from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.
The Carolina Hurricanes acquired winger Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for the rights to unsigned forward Patrik Puistola.
The Nashville Predators acquired forward Austin Rueschhoff from the New York Rangers for future considerations.
The Buffalo Sabres acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward prospect Josh Bloom.
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Jake McCabe, forward Sam Lafferty, a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2025 from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev.
The Nashville Predators acquired forward Isaac Ratcliffe from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for future considerations.
The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Cal Foote, a 2025 first-round pick (top 10 protected), a 2024 second-round pick, and 2023 third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks.
The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Jack Johnson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Andreas Englund.
The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Timo Meier, forward prospect Timur Ibragimov, defensemen Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka, goaltender Zachary Emond and a 2024 fifth-round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 first-round pick, a 2024 seventh-round pick, defensemen Nikita Okhotiuk and Shakir Mukhamadullin, and forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson.
The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Denis Gurianov from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov.
The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward prospect Zach Dean.
The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.
The Vancouver Canucks acquired forward Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Will Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Keith Kinkaid from Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Shane Bowers.
The Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired winger/defenseman Hunter Drew from the anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Josiah Slavin.
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, a 2023 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for future considerations.
The Vegas Golden Knights acquired defenseman Dysin Mayo from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Shea Weber and a 2023 fifth-round pick.
The New York Rangers acquired forward Tyler Motte from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Julien Gauthier and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forwards Ryan O'Reilly (50 percent retained) and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for 2023 first- and third-round picks, a 2024 second-round pick, along with minor-league forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette. The Minnesota Wild retained 25 percent of O'Reilly's salary in exchange for Toronto 2025 fourth-round pick, while also sending forward prospect Josh Pillar to the Maple Leafs.
The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional first-round draft pick in 2023, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner.
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired winger/defenseman Hunter Drew from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Josiah Slavin.
The Seattle Kraken acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.
The New York Islanders acquired forward Bo Horvat from the Vancouer Canucks in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a protected 2023 first-round pick.
The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Ryan Merkley and forward Matt Nieto from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald.
The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Jasper Wetherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo.