NHL trade deadline tracker: James van Riemsdyk deal falls apart at the buzzer

There has been no shortage of drama leading up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline, with more than 30 deals being made over the past week alone.

Most of the big names went off the board ahead of Friday's deadline, including Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Timo Meier, Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, but that doesn't mean there wasn't drama.

Here is a list of every trade along with the biggest news from the 2023 NHL trade deadline.

James van Riemsdyk deal falls through

Jame van Riemsdyk is staying put after all.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported ahead of the deadline that the Flyers traded van Riemsdyk to the Detroit Red Wings, but the deal fell apart and the veteran winger will play out the final year of his contract in Philadelphia.

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher says he ``didn't receive a firm offer from any team'' on JVR. Says they spoke with one team about a trade concept. But it was conditional on that team making another move. And that move didn't happen. Worked the market hard past few weeks but no fit. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 3, 2023

Van Riemsdyk was one of the most established players available at the deadline, and reportedly had a number of teams interested in his services, including the Red Wings, Kraken, Golden Knights and Jets. The 33-year-old has nine goals and 23 points in 41 games this season after scoring 24 goals a season ago.

It was a quiet deadline overall for Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, who only made a handful of minor transactions despite the team sitting 25th overall in the standings.

Wild acquire John Klingberg

The Minnesota Wild acquired defenseman John Klingberg from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick, defenseman Andrej Sustr and the rights to forward prospect Nikita Nesterenko. Anaheim will retain 50 percent of Klingberg's $7 million salary.

Klingberg has taken a big step back this season after betting on himself in free agency last summer and inking a one-year deal with the Ducks. The smooth-skating defenseman has only 24 points in 50 games after racking up 47 in 74 a year ago, although he does have eight goals — just five back of his career high.

The 30-year-old right-shot defenseman will get one last chance build up his value ahead of free agency this summer on a Wild team currently sitting second in the Central Division.

Flames trade Ritchie for Ritchie

The Calgary Flames acquired defenseman Troy Stecher and forward Nick Ritchie from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Brett Ritchie, Nick's brother, and defenseman Connor Mackey. It is the first trade in the NHL database involving brothers being traded for one another.

Stecher is the best player in this deal and gives the Flames some much-needed depth on the blue line. The 28-year-old has recorded seven assists in 61 games this season. He carries a $1.25 million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Nick Ritchie — the younger of the two brothers — has posted nine goals and 21 points in 58 games this season. Brett Ritchie recorded six goals and eight points in 34 games for the Flames. Both are set to hit the open market this summer.

Sabres bulk up with trade for Jordan Greenway

The Buffalo Sabres have reportedly acquired forward Jordan Greenway from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick.

Greenway is a hulking forward at 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds who can chip in offensively, although he doesn't much of that this season with only two goals and seven points in 45 games. He has hit double digits in goals twice in his career (2021-22 and 2018-19) and topped out at 32 points in 2020-21.

The 26-year-old is under contract for two more season with a cap hit of $3 million.

Wild acquire Oskar Sundqvist from Red Wings

The Minnesota Wild have reportedly acquired forward Oskar Sundqvist from the Detroit Red Wings for a 2023 fourth-round pick. The 28-year-old has seven goals and 21 points in 52 games this season. He is in the final year of his contract that carries a $2.75 million cap hit.

Maple Leafs trade Dryden Hunt to Flames

The Calgary Flames have reportedly acquired forward Dryden Hunt from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Radim Zohorna.

Calgary will be Hunt's fourth stop this season after brief stints in Toronto, Colorado and New York.

Penguins land Dmitry Kulikov from Ducks

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Brock McGinn and a third-round pick.

Kulikov, 32, is a defensive defenseman who is averaging 20:13 of ice time per game on the NHL's worst defensive team. He also has three goals and 15 points on the season and is in the final year of a contract that carries a $2.25 million cap hit.

McGinn was placed on waivers this week to clear cap space. He makes $2.75 million and has another two years remaining on his contract.

Jets acquire Vladislav Namestnikov from Sharks

The Winnipeg Jets have reportedly acquired forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

This is the second time Namestnikov has been traded this week, as he was shipped from Tampa Bay to San Jose in exchange for Michael Eyssimont on Wednesday.

Namestnikov has six goals and 15 points in 57 games this season. The 30-year-old is making $2.5 million this season and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent. The Sharks retained 50 percent of his salary previously, so Winnipeg is only on the hook for $1.25 million.

Flyers acquire Brendan Lemieux from Kings

The Kings and Flyers have swapped depth forwards, with Brendan Lemiuex and a 2024 fifth-round pick heading to Philadelphia, and Zack MacEwen going the other way to Los Angeles.

Neither player will bring much offense — Lemieux has three points in 27 games, MacEwen has nine in 46 — but they both provide physicality in a fourth-line role.

This move saves the Kings a little additional cap space, as MacEwen is making only $925,000 this season to Lemieux's $1.35 million.

Canucks trade Curtis Lazar to Devils

The New Jersey Devils have reportedly acquired forward Curtis Lazar from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Lazar, 28, has three goals and five points in 45 games this season and has two more years remaining on his contract at a $1 million cap hit.

Blues take flyer on Jakub Vrana

The St. Louis Blues acquired forward Jakub Vrana from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Dylan McLaughlin and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The Red Wings will retain 50 percent of Vrana's salary. The 27-year-old winger has one more year on his contract that carries a cap hit of $5.25 million.

A first round pick of the Capitals in 2014, Vrana was placed on waivers by the Red Wings in January shortly after returning from NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, designed to offer players treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues.

He has appeared in only five games with the Red Wings this seasons, registering a goal and an assist. He had six goals and 11 points in 15 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Penguins make first move of the day

The Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off the NHL trade deadline in the middle off the night, reportedly acquiring forward Nick Bonino from the San Jose Sharks.

The deal was made official later in the afternoon, with the Sharks receiving defenseman Arvid Henriksson, a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick. The Montreal Canadiens will retain 50 percent of Bonino's contract in exchange for defenseman Tony Sund and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Bonino, who won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, gives the Penguins some added bottom-six depth. The 34-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 59 games this season. He is in the final year of a two-year contract that carries a $2.05-million cap hit.

James van Riemsdyk was not moved by the Flyers before the NHL trade deadline. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Completed 2022-23 NHL trades