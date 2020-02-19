NHL Trade Tracker: Follow along for latest updates

The NHL Trade Deadline — set for 3 p.m. Eastern on Monday, Feb. 24 — is quickly approaching. However, a host of teams have already made smart, aggressive moves to put them in contention for the Stanley Cup in June.

It may be difficult to keep up with all the transactions, but have no fear, we have you covered.

Below is every NHL trade dating back to Feb. 1. Continue to come back here for all live updates.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Alec Martinez is the newest member of the Vegas Golden Knights. (Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

Maple Leafs acquire F Max Veronneau from Senators in exchange for F Aaron Luchuk, 2021 conditional sixth-round pick.

Golden Knights acquire D Alec Martinez from Kings in exchange for 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick.

Maple Leafs acquire F Denis Malgin from Panthers in exchange for F Mason Marchment.

Related: The Maple Leafs can't afford to sink more resources into this season

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Brenden Dillon was acquired by the Washington Capitals ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Capitals acquire D Brenden Dillon from Sharks in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick and 2021 conditional third-round pick.

Blues acquire D Marco Scandella from Canadiens in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick, 2021 conditional fourth-round pick.

Jets acquire D Dylan DeMelo from Senators in exchange for 2020 third-round pick.

Rangers acquire F Julien Gauthier from Hurricanes in exchange for D Joey Keane.

Monday, February 17, 2020

Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in exchange for F Tim Schaller, F Tyler Madden, 2020 second-round pick and 2022 conditional fourth-round pick.

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Lightning acquire F Blake Coleman from Devils in exchange for F Nolan Foote, 2020 conditional first-round pick.

Islanders acquire D Andy Greene from Devils in exchange for D David Quenneville, 2021 second-round pick.

Monday, February 10, 2020

Penguins acquire Jason Zucker from Wild in exchange for F Alex Galchenyuk, D Calen Addison, 2020 conditional first-round pick.

Story continues

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Maple Leafs acquire G Jack Campbell, F Kyle Clifford from Kings in exchange for F Trevor Moore, 2020 third-round pick, 2021 conditional third-round pick.

Related: What Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford bring to the Leafs

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports