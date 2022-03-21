NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

In the lead-up to Monday's trade deadline, we've already seen a wave of moves. Perhaps the biggest of these recent shake-ups saw the Panthers shift a package of picks (plus Owen Tippett) to the Flyers in exchange for Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov as Florida looks to further solidify their outlook for a long postseason run. Toronto also made waves in trading for Seattle defenseman Mark Giordano, who should help to give a little more balance to a team which relies almost exclusively on its offense to win games. Scott Wedgewood to the Stars and Jack McBain to the Coyotes are among the other moves that we have already seen to date, while Jack Eichel-to-Vegas was the big bang back in the fall, before the hot stove truly started to percolate.

We'll be running live coverage of Monday's trade deadline below:

11:50 AM EST -- Those out on the West Coast (including your humble author) woke up to a blockbuster trade, with Chicago's Marc-Andre Fleury heading over to the Wild in exchange for a conditional first-round pick. It's not a surprise that Fleury is moving, here, as Chicago is dead in the water and this one has been an obvious possibility for much of the season. For Minnesota, it's a little bit of a gamble -- Fleury has been inconsistent this season -- but the price is more than reasonable. And I'm banking on a bit of a resurgence in his new digs. Fantasy managers should view this move as a clear positive. Look for the Wild to perhaps try to move out Kaapo Kahkonen in a corresponding move now that the team has acquired a little fortification in the crease.

11:57 AM EST -- And right on cue, Minnesota has now traded Kahkonen to the Sharks in exchange for Jacob Middleton. Middleton has just nine points on the season and figures to serve as depth for the Wild, but of course, the real motivation here was to move Kahkonen out with Fleury entering the fold.

12:30 PM EST -- All quiet on the Western Front as we head into the afternoon on the East Coast. With Fleury off the board relatively early in the day, it leaves teams like Edmonton and Toronto -- high-scoring outfits without much in the net -- in something of a lurch. Time to think creatively?

12:41 PM EST -- The Coyotes have been among the most active deadline teams this spring. In addition to the aforementioned trade of Wedgewood to the Stars (for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2023) and the acquisition of Jack McBain, Arizona has also completed a trade with Winnipeg in acquiring forward Bryan Little, plus the rights to forward Nathan Smith. Arizona will be sending the Jets a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for the aforementioned package. While the Coyotes are nowhere near postseason contention, GM Bill Armstrong has been very aggressive as he tries to get the rebuild right.

12:49 PM EST -- The Maple Leafs are shipping defenseman Alex Biega to the Predators in exchange for future considerations. Biega has only seen two NHL games with Toronto this season and this is more a depth move than anything else.

12:51 PM EST -- Chalk a minor one up for the Rangers, who have worked out a deal with the Flyers for defenseman Justin Braun. Philly will be getting a 2023 third-rounder back in exchange. A depth move for New York as they try to chase down the Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers sit just three points back of Carolina as of Monday.

12:59 PM EST -- Kings and Preds coming in with a 1-for-1 deal which sees defenseman Frederic Allard on the move to LA (or more specifically, LA's AHL team in Ontario) and forward Brayden Burke on the way to Nashville (or more specifically, Nashville's AHL team in Milwaukee).

1:08 PM EST -- Scuba divers often report an eerie stillness in the water when there is a Great White Shark nearby. We seem to be at the "eerie stillness" portion of the proceedings, here. Whether there's an unknown shark (metaphorical) out there to be landed remains to be seen, but the biggest move thus far on Monday has been Minnesota's strike for Fleury. Since then, it's been minor ripples. We'll see if things start to pick up with the deadline proper just hours away.

1:45 PM EST -- Tom Petty was right. The waiting is truly the hardest part. An hour and change left on the clock before the proverbial kitchen closes, now.

1:56 PM EST -- The Senators and Bruins just orchestrated a multi-piece trade. Heading to Boston, here, will be defenseman Josh Brown and a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. And on to Ottawa will be forward Zach Senyshyn and a 2022 fifth-rounder. Senyshyn was the 15th overall selection in the 2015 draft but has produced little during his NHL career. For what it is worth, he does hail from Ottawa, so perhaps the change of scenery (or change back in scenery) will do Senyshyn a little good.

2:14 PM EST -- The Canadiens just scored a second-round pick and William Lagesson from the Edmonton Oilers, with Brett Kulak heading back Edmonton's way. Kulak and Lagesson are minor roster fodder. The real gem in this deal was the second-rounder, as Montreal tries to work its way back from a disastrous 2021-22 campaign which has made their run to the Stanley Cup Finals last summer feel like a distant memory. We'll tip our cap to the Canadiens for prying that loose -- especially considering that similar moves around the NHL have been drawing far, far less value in terms of picks.

2:20 PM EST -- Deals are starting to come in fast with under an hour left before the hour. Among the latest to cross the wire, The Blues have acquired Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski from the Red Wings in exchange for Jake Walman, Oskar Sundqvist, and a 2023 second-round pick. Cutting through the various pieces, here, Leddy needed out of Detroit -- he was slogging through the season -- and should benefit from a change of scenery, while Witkowski will work as an added depth piece for the Blues.

2:25 PM EST -- Colorado just pulled off a deal with Montreal which will land the Avalanche Artturi Lehkonen while pushing Justin Barron and a second-round pick in the 2024 draft the way of the Canadiens. Call this a win for both sides. Lehkonen should be an immediate plus-addition for Colorado's hoped-for title run, while Montreal picks up yet another draft selection after getting a second-rounder back from Edmonton in exchange for Brett Kulak earlier in the day.

2:32 PM EST -- Another nice depth move for the Avalanche as they slide a fifth-round pick (2024) San Jose's way in exchange for Andrew Cogliano. These are the kinds of seemingly minor trades that can pay off in a big way once the postseason grind starts.

2:35 PM EST -- The Coyotes are adding a third-round pick from the 2023 draft in a deal sending Johan Larsson over to Washington. We like what both Montreal and Arizona have done thus far in using the deadline to try to work toward the future. Larsson has been on the shelf for the past two months while rehabbing from sports hernia surgery which he underwent near the end of January.

2:40 PM EST -- Winnipeg on the board just under the wire, trading a 2022 fifth-rounder to Ottawa in exchange for forward Zach Sanford. Sanford figures to serve as depth for the Jets moving forward. This move doesn't really move the needle much for Winnipeg as they try (possibly in vain) to stick in the postseason hunt.

2:45 PM EST -- We're on our third cup of coffee out in the Pacific Northwest. 15 minutes to go. Look alive!

2:53 PM EST -- Montreal and New Jersey have hit on a deal which will send netminder Andrew Hammond to Bruce Springsteen's stomping grounds, with forward Nate Schnarr heading back to the Canadiens in return. Hammond is currently out injured, rehabbing from a lower-body concern. Schnarr, meanwhile, has yet to appear in an NHL game. Don't expect any immediate on-ice feedback from this trade, on either side.

3:00 EST -- We have reached the proverbial midnight hour, friends. Trade details do sometimes continue to trickle out in the immediate aftermath of the deadline, but unless anything crosses the wire late, we'll wrap up, here. My two winners on the day -- Minnesota, whose acquisition of Fleury took one of the biggest trade pieces off the board, and Montreal, which has come to grips with its lost season and managed to pick up multiple picks before the deadline. Colorado also did a nice job in addressing depth concerns.

3:06 EST -- One more for the books. The Rangers have bolstered their the bottom end of their roster in trading for Tyler Motte from Vancouver. The Canucks will be getting a fourth-round selection back from New York, in exchange for Motte.

3:12 EST -- Working overtime. Derick Brassard heading to Edmonton from the Flyers, in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Brassard is past the peak of his statistical powers, but should provide a nice locker room presence for the Oilers. It's difficult not to see this deadline as a little bit of a disappointment for Edmonton, though. While they made several smaller moves, what they desperately needed was goaltending help. And they didn't get that.