NHL trade deadline: Stars reportedly acquiring Max Domi from Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars are acquiring forward Max Domi from the Chicago Blackhawks, according to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

Sportsnet's Eric Engels added that Dallas will also receive an AHL netminder in the deal, while goaltender Anton Khudobin and a second-round pick are going the other way.

Less than a day before the NHL trade deadline expires, Max Domi is heading from Chicago to Dallas. (Getty)

After a pair of down years, Domi is having a bounce-back season with the Blackhawks after inking a one-year, $3-million "show me" deal with Chicago this past summer. The 28-year-old has 18 goals and 49 points in 60 games — the highest totals he's reached since his 28-goal, 72-point season with the Canadiens in 2018-19.

Domi becomes an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.

Khudobin, 36, has spent the entire season with the AHL's Texas Stars, posting a 13-4-4 record with a 2.89 GAA and .899 SV%. He played a key role in the Stars' memorable march to the Stanley Cup final in 2020.