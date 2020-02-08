The NHL trade deadline is little more than a couple of weeks away and has already essentially kicked off with Toronto's early move to land gritty forward Kyle Clifford and backup goaltender Jack Campbell in a deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

That was the first of the deadline trades designed to address needs on the rosters of playoff-hopeful teams, but it clearly won't be close to the last with big names like Chris Kreider, Tyler Toffoli, Sami Vatanen, and Ilya Kovalchuk among others expected to be dealt in the coming weeks.

There will be winners and losers when the dust settles on Feb. 24, of course, but here's a primer on what each of the 31 NHL teams are expected to do with ample time before deadline day arrives.

NHL trade deadline primer for all 31 teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston