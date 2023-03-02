NHL trade deadline: Penguins get Mikael Granlund in deal with Predators

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired some forward depth by trading for Nashville Predators veteran Mikael Granlund, the team announced Wednesday. Pittsburgh is sending a 2023 second-round draft pick to Nashville in the deal. The Predators did not retain any of Granlund's salary.

Granlund, 31, gives the Penguins a flexible piece they can slide into a number of roles. His speed allows him to play up and down the lineup and he can contribute on special teams, if needed.

"Mikael is a versatile forward, able to play either wing or center, and contribute offensively," Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a release. "He has experience on both the power play and penalty kill and can add options to our lineup."

The first-round draft pick from 2010 has nine goals and 27 assists through 58 games with the Predators this year. He is under contract for two more seasons after this one with a $5-million cap hit.

Pittsburgh is clinging to the final wild-card position in the Eastern Conference playoff race and is in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since Sidney Crosby's rookie campaign.

Mikael Granlund is joining the Penguins. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Nashville seems to be looking to the future as the team has already shipped out defenseman and franchise staple Mattias Ekholm, plus forwards Nino Niederreiter and Tanner Jeannot in recent days.

President and general manager David Poile announced he will be retiring at the end of the season, handing over the GM keys to former Predators head coach Barry Trotz. These moves will give Trotz some flexibility to put his own stamp on the roster. The Predators are also loaded with 13 selections in the 2023 draft, which will be held in Nashville on June 28-29.

The Predators are currently eight points back of a postseason spot with 24 games remaining.