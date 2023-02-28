NHL trade deadline: Oilers reportedly acquiring Mattias Ekholm from Predators
The Predators are landing Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer and a pair of draft picks in the deal.
The Edmonton Oilers made a big splash on Tuesday, acquiring defenseman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Edmonton is also receiving a sixth-round draft pick in the deal, while the Predators are landing Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer and a pair of draft picks.
It's Ekholm and a sixth to EDM
To NASH it's Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, a first this year and a fourth.
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 28, 2023
