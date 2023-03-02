NHL trade deadline: Oilers acquire Nick Bjugstad from Coyotes
The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Nick Bjugstad from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a third-round pick.
Bjugstad has registered 13 goals and 23 points in 59 games this season. The 30-year-old signed with the Coyotes in the offseason on a one-year, $900,000 contract.
The 6-foot-6 centre was taken with the 19th-overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft and has accumulated 260 points in 599 career NHL games.