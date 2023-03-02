NHL trade deadline: Oilers acquire Nick Bjugstad from Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad (17) in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Nick Bjugstad from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a third-round pick.

Bjugstad has registered 13 goals and 23 points in 59 games this season. The 30-year-old signed with the Coyotes in the offseason on a one-year, $900,000 contract.

The 6-foot-6 centre was taken with the 19th-overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft and has accumulated 260 points in 599 career NHL games.