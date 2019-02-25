NHL trade deadline live: Latest rumors, news on Wayne Simmonds, Mark Stone and more originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The 2019 NHL trade deadline has arrived, and many contending teams around the league are looking to improve their rosters for a lengthy Stanley Cup playoff run.

One of those teams is the Boston Bruins, who already made a trade last week but are rumored to be in the market for additional scoring upgrades before the 3 p.m. ET deadline Monday.

The top names rumored to be available are Ottawa Senators right winger Mark Stone, Columbus Blue Jackets left winger Artemi Panarin and Philadelphia Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds.

Of course, there will be plenty of other players being talked about in trade discussions. This is the time of year when general managers look for valuable depth that will prove useful in the postseason. We just saw New York Rangers center Kevin Hayes traded to the Winnipeg Jets for multiple assets (more on that below), so it could be a busy afternoon.

Stay right here for the latest rumors, news and completed deals. This live blog will be updated throughout the day.

1:35 p.m.: Here's an update on Wayne Simmonds and a trade involving the Colorado Avalanche.

The Wayne Simmonds market has been all over the place today. Multiple teams struggling to hit the mark of a 1st plus a prospect. I suspect the market drops at the end & he is traded today. Have heard some good prospects A- quality available by teams with interest. @NHLNetwork — Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) February 25, 2019

Brassard to Colorado for a third, sounds like — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 25, 2019

The full deal: Brassard and a conditional sixth RD pick in 2020 to Colorado in exchange for a third-round pick in 2020. If Brassard re-signs with Colorado, the Avs no longer get the sixth-round pick from Florida. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 25, 2019

12:33 p.m.: Speaking of the Hurricanes, they've made a trade.

12:15 p.m.: The Carolina Hurricanes are trying to earn a playoff spot, so it wouldn't surprise if they swung a trade.

Hearing Carolina has shown interest in #mnwild's Jason Zucker — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 25, 2019

Noon: Will Ottawa Senators right winger Mark Stone be traded? Here are the teams in the race.

Teams are willing to take the Mark Stone talks down to the wire to see where Ottawa's ask ends up. VGK, NSH, BOS, NYI and CGY -- despite Don Maloney's earlier quote to @ryanleslie73 -- among those still believed to be lurking. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 25, 2019

11:30 a.m. ET: Let's start with a few morning rumors.

Bruins still have Wayne Simmonds as No. 1 object but it'll cost them first-rounder and a prospect. — Jim Matheson (@NHLbyMatty) February 25, 2019

San Jose getting calls on Joakim Ryan, teams looking for D-depth... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 25, 2019

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, forward Brendan Lemieux, and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Kevin Hayes. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 25, 2019

Again, not sure Carolina really wants to move Ferland but teams are calling... we mentioned Vegas interest in Ferland... but you can also add Toronto, Winnipeg and Calgary as teams that have showed interest today. Could be 11th-hour decision for 'Canes — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 25, 2019

