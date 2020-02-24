NHL Trade Deadline Live Blog

2:49 PM - The trade deadline is a little over 10 minutes away, but just remember that some trades are made just before the deadline, but aren't revealed until afterwards. So we might end up seeing some additional moves trickle in even after 3:00pm ET.

2:39 PM - Here's a relatively minor trade: The Florida Panthers have acquired Emil Djuse from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a sixth round pick. Djuse has five goals and 29 points in 48 AHL contests this season, but the 26-year-old hasn't played in the NHL yet. Before the 2019-20 campaign, he had been working in the Swedish league.

2:33 PM - The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Evan Rodrigues and Conor Sheary from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Dominik Kahun. First off, Rodrigues reportedly requested a trade back in December, so that's likely why he was included in this. Sheary is also being reunited with his former team in this deal. Sheary's reunion might be short-lived given that he can become a UFA this summer and the Penguins might not have the cap space for him, but Rodrigues is a RFA.

Meanwhile, Kahun is the best player in this trade. The 24-year-old has 10 goals and 27 points in 50 contests this season. He's only averaged 13:27 minutes too while he might get a bigger role with the Sabres.

2:14 PM - Not content with just adding one defenseman, Calgary has also acquired Erik Gustafsson from Chicago. No word yet on what the return was there, but it's believed to be similar to the price they paid for Forbort. Gustafsson was amazing in 2018-19, recording 60 points in 79 games, but he's regressed to six goals and 26 points in 59 contests this season. Still, he's a top-four defenseman who can contribute offensive and between him and Forbort, the Flames have done a decent job partially filling the void left by the injured Mark Giordano and Travis Hamonic. Once both of them are healthy, the Flames will be very deep defensively.

2:08 PM - The Calgary Flames have acquired Derek Forbort from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a fourth round pick. Forbort has missed most of the season due to a back injury, but he's healthy now. At his best, Forbort is a solid top-four defenseman and at worst he's a good third pairing blueliner. Not a bad add for the Flames at that price.

2:02 PM - Edmonton has added yet another piece today. They acquired Tyler Ennis from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick. Ennis has 14 goals and 33 points in 61 games this season. He's a middle-six winger who is a decent secondary scorer and the Oilers are certainly in need of those. For the low cost that the Oilers paid, this acquisition makes a lot of sense.

1:59 PM - Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who the Islanders acquired from Ottawa earlier today, has agreed to a six-year, $30 million contract extension. On the one hand, that means the trade is no longer a rental, which helps justify the Islanders sending a first-rounder, second-rounder, and potentially a third-rounder to the Senators in exchange for him. At the same time, inking Pageau to a six-year deal is a bit risky. He has 24 goals and 40 points in 60 contests this season, so if he keeps playing like that then this contract will make a lot of sense. However, he recorded well under 40 points in each of his previous three seasons.

Pageau was also getting top line minutes with Ottawa, which inflated his offensive production. He's unlikely to get nearly as big of a role with the Islanders. It's too early to say for certain, but this is a signing that might haunt the Islanders in a few years.

1:45 PM - The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly out of the running for Toronto defenseman Tyson Barrie, though that could still change, per David Pagnotta. Toronto is in an awkward position right now. The Leafs are in a playoff spot, but their team seems to be going nowhere fast, which begs the question: Are the 2019-20 Leafs worth management betting on and if the answer is no, then should they trade Barrie for an asset before he becomes a UFA this summer? That said, Toronto shouldn't trade Barrie just for the sake of trading him. If they can't get a meaningful pick, prospect, or player with term left in his contract in return for Barrie, then they might as well just hold onto him.

1:34 PM - Okay, so more details came out about the Oilers-Red Wings trade, so here are the full details: Detroit acquired Sam Gagner, a 2020 2nd round pick and a 2021 2nd round pick from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Kuffner. Gagner was likely included just to help Edmonton out from a cap perspective. He might get more minutes in Detroit than he did in Edmonton, but he's not a significant fantasy asset. Kuffner, 23, isn't a significant prospect so his inclusion in this trade doesn't really move the needle any.

1:24 PM - The cost to the Edmonton Oilers for getting Andreas Athanasiou from Detroit is two second-round picks. That's a pretty good return for the Red Wings. I still think this is a good fit for Edmonton, especially given that Athanasiou will be a RFA this summer, so this is more than just a rental, but Detroit can be happy with this trade as well. It's a win for both sides.

1:17 PM - While we're waiting for details on the Andreas Athanasiou trade, I just wanted to add that one of the big benefits to the Oilers here is Athanasiou's speed. Due to that, he could mesh very well with Connor McDavid on the top line and if those two work well together, then Athanasiou will be a significant offensive contributor for the rest of the season.

1:13 PM - The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly acquired Andreas Athanasiou from Detroit. The details aren't known yet, but this could be a huge fantasy boost for Athanasiou.

1:09 PM - One of the most interesting unresolved story lines is what will happen with Joe Thornton. Will he agree to waive his no-movement clause for the sake of going to a contender and having potentially one last run at the Stanley Cup? Or will he decide that he'd rather close out his career with the San Jose Sharks, even if they won't be making the playoffs this year?

Although he's a far cry from the player he once was, Thornton is still of interest to contenders. Dallas and Florida are both interested in his services, per Kevin Kurz. Between them, Thornton is reportedly more likely to agree to go to the Stars. That's understandable given that the Stars are a near lock to make the playoffs while the Panthers are struggling to gain ground on the Toronto Maple Leafs, even as Toronto struggles mightily.

1:03 PM - While things are quiet, let's circle back to another one of the earlier trades: The Edmonton Oilers have acquired Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Kyle Brodziak and a conditional fourth-round draft pick. That's not a significant return for Green, but he's having a bad season so it's not surprising that Detroit couldn't get much. Green might be able to help Edmonton on the power play and he'll give them some much needed defensive depth with Oscar Klefbom and Kris Russell both sidelined.

The best case scenario is that Green bounces back now that he's out from under the Red Wings, who are having a disastrous season. I wouldn't count on that, but it's not outside the realm of possibilities.

12:46 PM - According to Frank Seravalli, the Islanders are talking with the Minnesota Wild about a possible trading involving Zach Parise. That would be huge given that the Wild would get out from under their massive 13-year, $98 million contract with him that runs through 2025. The Islanders wouldn't simply be absorbing that contract without expecting the Wild to take on salary the other way though. Andrew Ladd, who is playing out a seven-year, $38.5 million contract that runs through 2023 would reportedly be involved as well.

Ladd has fallen to the point where he's arguably not even a good fit in the NHL anymore. By contrast, while Parise is overpaid and will only move further from his prime as he closes in on his 36th birthday in July, he's still a contributor. He has 21 goals and 37 points in 61 contests. If the Islanders could get rid of Ladd in a Parise trade, it would make some sense for them, though it's likely that there will be other pieces involved if the trade happens at all.

12:33 PM - The Boston Bruins have added Nick Ritchie from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Danton Heinen. This is arguably a lateral move with neither team really gaining a lot of ground here. Heinen could end up benefiting from this as he might end up on Anaheim's first power-play unit. As for Boston, they're getting a mixture of skill and grit with Ritchie.

12:27 PM - Things have calmed down for the moment, so I'll take this chance to mention another trade that happened before the blog started: Washington acquiring Ilya Kovalchuk from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick. First off, that's essentially the Canadiens creating a third-pick out of thin air because Montreal only signed Kovalchuk back in January and now they've already gotten a pick for him.

For Washington, Kovalchuk provides them with another offensive weapon to compliment they're already deep team. He should also mesh well with Alex Ovechkin, though I'm not sure how often they'll actually share the ice together. Kovalchuk has been awfully hot-and-cold and he's not the player he once was, but fort he cost, he's worth the gambling for the Capitals as they look to make another Cup run.

12:10 PM - The Flyers have added Derek Grant from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Kyle Criscuolo and a 2020 fourth-round pick. Criscuolo is an organizational depth forward who isn't likely to contribute at the NHL level for the Ducks, so it's mostly the pick that they got. It's not a big return, but Grant is a strictly bottom-six forward who makes modest contributions offensively (20 points in 49 games), so the cost makes sense.

12:06 PM - Rangers rookie goaltender Igor Shesterkin was involved in a car accident Sunday night and suffered a rib fracture. He's going to be re-evaluated in a couple weeks. The Rangers have had three goaltenders on their roster though, so for now the Rangers will go back to splitting their duties between Alexandar Georgiev and Henrik Lundqvist. Odds are Georgiev will be treated as the starter while Lundqvist will help fill in the gaps.

12:00 PM - The Buffalo Sabres have acquired Wayne Simmonds from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for conditional 2021 fifth-round pick. It can become a fourth-round pick if Buffalo makes the playoffs and Simmonds plays in at least 10 games for the Sabres. That's a pretty low cost for Simmonds, who can still do a decent job of providing Buffalo with a blend of skill and grit, but it's interesting that Buffalo decided to take on a rental. The third seed in the Atlantic Division though, which currently belongs to Toronto, is open though, so the Sabres seem willing to at least dip their toes in the buyers market in the hope of wrestling it away from the Maple Leafs.

11:56 AM - Here's another trade that happened in the morning before the blog started: The Ottawa Senators dealt Jean-Gabriel Pageau to the New York Islanders in exchange for a 2020 conditional first-round pick, 2020 second-round pick, and a 2022 conditional third-round selection. First off, the condition on that first-round pick just protects the Islanders in the extremely unlikely event that their pick is a top-three selection (if it is, then the Senators get a 2021 first rounder instead). Meanwhile, the Senators only get the 2022 third rounder if the Islanders win the Stanley Cup this year.

So the most likely scenario is that Ottawa ends up with the Islanders first and second rounders in 2020, which is an amazing return for Pageau. He's having the best season of his career with 24 goals and 40 points in 60 contests, but he's still not an Earth shattering acquisition for the Islanders despite the high price paid. Ottawa is now projected to have three first rounders and four second rounders in the 2020 draft, making this a potentially generational draft for them.

11:50 AM - Let's circle back to a big trade that happened earlier in the day while we have a minute: The Carolina Hurricanes acquired Vincent Trocheck from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Eetu Luostarinen, and Chase Priskie. First off, this isn't a rental: Trocheck comes with a $4.75 million annual cap hit through the summer of 2022. Trocheck is a solid top-six forward, though he shouldn't be expected to come close to repeating his 2017-18 showing of 31 goals and 75 points. Fortunately, his reasonable cap hit doesn't put pressure on him to recapture those highs.

Florida got a decent third-line center in Wallmark, a good forward prospect in Luostarinen and a fair offensive defenseman prospect in Priskie. None of those three are exciting, but they're all pieces who might be of benefit to the Panthers at least. As for Haula, he's a top-six forward when he's healthy, but the Panthers might flip him before the trade deadline passes, possibly for a defenseman, so we'll keep an eye on that situation.

11:42 AM - The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Patrick Marleau from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a conditional 2021 third-round pick, which can become a second-round selection if the Penguins win the Stanley Cup. That's honestly a little more than I would have thought Marleau would fetch. He's got a wealth of experience, but he's strictly a bottom-six forward at this stage of his career. He has 10 goals and 20 points in 58 contests this season. Marleau has never won a championship and it would be nice to see him raise the Cup in what could very well be his final campaign.

11:38 AM - At the start of the day, Chris Kreider was widely regarded as the top potential trade chip on the block, but that's no longer the case. He's signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension with the New York Rangers. It's going to be challenging for the Rangers to stay under the ceiling in 2020-21, but this is a fair price for Kreider. The 28-year-old is having a strong campaign with 24 goals and 45 points in 60 games.

With him off the market, you could argue that Tyson Barrie is the best potential player remaining who might be traded today, though it's far from certain that Toronto, who still is occupying a playoff position despite their recent woes, will part ways with the pending UFA.

11:34 AM - Minor but somewhat interesting trade to get the ball rolling: The Maple Leafs acquired Calle Rosen from Colorado in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson. Toronto didn't need Hutchinson after acquiring previously Jack Campbell while the Avalanche can just store Hutchinson away in the AHL for now to provide them with some extra organizational depth. What makes this deal a little more interesting is the fact that Rosen was originally with the Maple Leafs. Toronto sent Rosen to Colorado over the summer as part of the Nazem Kadri-for-Tyson Barrie trade. Rosen gives Toronto some much needed defensive depth.

11:29 AM - Welcome to the start of my trade deadline blog where I'll react to today's trades and signings as they happen. Of course there's already been a ton of activity today, so I'm going to circle back to some of this morning's trades and signings whenever there are breaks in the action.