NHL trade deadline: Lightning land Tanner Jeannot from Predators in pick-heavy deal

The Predators got quite the haul for Tanner Jeannot ahead of the NHL trade deadline in a deal with the Lightning. (Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators on Sunday but it didn't come cheap.

In return, the Predators are receiving defenseman Cal Foote, a first-round pick in 2025 (top 10 protected), a second-round selection in 2024, as well as third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2023.

TRADE



To Tampa Bay #GoBolts

F Tanner Jeannot



To Nashville #Preds

D Cal Foote

2025 1st RD pick (Top 10 Protected)

2024 2nd RD pick

2023 3rd RD pick

2023 4th RD pick

2023 5th RD pickhttps://t.co/ZsyqK9MIAa — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 27, 2023

