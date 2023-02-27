NHL trade deadline: Lightning land Tanner Jeannot from Predators in pick-heavy deal
The Predators got quite a haul of draft picks from the Lightning in the Jeannot trade.
The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators on Sunday but it didn't come cheap.
In return, the Predators are receiving defenseman Cal Foote, a first-round pick in 2025 (top 10 protected), a second-round selection in 2024, as well as third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2023.
TRADE
To Tampa Bay #GoBolts
F Tanner Jeannot
To Nashville #Preds
D Cal Foote
2025 1st RD pick (Top 10 Protected)
2024 2nd RD pick
2023 3rd RD pick
2023 4th RD pick
2023 5th RD pickhttps://t.co/ZsyqK9MIAa
— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 27, 2023
More to come.