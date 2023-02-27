NHL trade deadline: Lightning land Tanner Jeannot from Predators in pick-heavy deal

The Predators got quite a haul of draft picks from the Lightning in the Jeannot trade.

The Predators got quite the haul for Tanner Jeannot ahead of the NHL trade deadline in a deal with the Lightning. (Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)
The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators on Sunday but it didn't come cheap.

In return, the Predators are receiving defenseman Cal Foote, a first-round pick in 2025 (top 10 protected), a second-round selection in 2024, as well as third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2023.

