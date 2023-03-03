NHL trade deadline: James van Riemsdyk stays with Flyers after reported Red Wings deal fizzles out

Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk ended up staying put in Philadelphia on Friday in a strange series of events that unfolded minutes before the NHL trade deadline.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported a deal was in place to send van Riemsdyk to the Detroit Red Wings, but that agreement quickly fell through. It's unclear what threw a wrench in the trade.

Something happened with JVR and DET, pulled back from deal — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 3, 2023

Van Riemsdyk hasn't quite been able to recapture his normal scoring touch from years past, recording nine goals in 41 games for the Flyers in 2022-23. The 33-year-old underwent finger surgery at the end of October, which caused him to miss more than a month of action.

The native of New Jersey is in the final season of a five-year, $35-million contract ($7-million cap hit) he signed with the Flyers in 2018. He was drafted by Philadelphia with the second-overall pick in the 2007 draft. He broke out as a perennial 20-goal threat as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, spending six years with the franchise before signing back with Philadelphia as a free agent.

James van Riemsdyk didn't get traded after all.

Philadelphia already has its sights set on the draft lottery, currently sitting in seventh place in the competitive Metropolitan Division. Not being able to recoup an asset for a veteran on an expiring contract is undoubtedly a disappointment for Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher.

