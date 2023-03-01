NHL trade deadline: Hurricanes land Shayne Gostisbehere from Coyotes

The Carolina Hurricanes improved their defense corps ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline, acquiring Shayne Gostisbehere from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick, the team announced on Wednesday.

Gostisbehere has tallied 10 goals and 21 assists in 52 games with the Coyotes this year while averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per game. The 29-year-old is coming off a 51-point campaign in 2021-22, which marked his highest total since his 65-point season in 2017-18.

"Shayne is a smooth-skating, puck-moving defenseman," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said in a release. "We think his offensive skill set and veteran presence will help bolster our blue line."

Shayne Gostisbehere (#14) has been traded from the Coyotes to the Hurricanes. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Florida native spent the past two seasons with the Coyotes after logging seven years with the Philadelphia Flyers. Gostisbehere left a strong impression on the Coyotes despite his short stint with the franchise.

"We appreciate everything that Shayne has done for the Coyotes the past two seasons," Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. "He is the consummate professional and we wish him all the best in the future."

Gostisbehere is in the final year of a six-year, $27 million contract he signed with the Flyers. He hasn't yet lived up to the hype he generated when he finished second in the Calder Trophy race in 2015-16, but has carved out a solid career.

Carolina already featured one of the NHL's strongest defense corps and has allowed the second-fewest goals in the league this season. The Hurricanes won't ask Gostisbehere to do too much, as he'll likely slot in on the third pair.

The Hurricanes are currently in pole position in the top-heavy Metropolitan Division, but will have their hands full holding off the rival New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers. The Devils and Rangers have both been very active leading up to the trade deadline, with the former landing star forward Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks, and the latter acquiring offensive dynamos Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko.