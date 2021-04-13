NHL trade deadline grades: Sharks' moves set up key offseason

Marcus White
·5 min read

How Sharks' solid trade deadline sets up intriguing offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you expected a splash from the Sharks -- let alone any other team other than the Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals -- in the hours leading up to Monday's NHL trade deadline, you probably were a little disappointed once the dust settled.

Only 26 players were traded Monday, making deadline day in 2021 the quietest one this century, according to The Athletic's James Mirtle.

Expecting anything more from the Sharks, or the rest of the league, would've been foolhardy. San Jose's longest contracts contain trade and movement protection that would preclude a deal in normal times, let alone during a global pandemic that has ensured the salary cap will remain flat for the foreseeable future.

Still, the Sharks and general manager Doug Wilson played their hand about as well as could have been reasonably expected. San Jose retained salary in two Stanley Cup contenders' trades, picking up some extra draft capital in the process. The Sharks also made intriguing bets on a pair of players, giving up little more than a pair of players they'd previously signed as free agents.

"A wise man surrounds himself with people much smarter than him, and that's pretty easy for me to do," Wilson joked to reporters in a video conference Monday. "We've got a good group.

"All the staff, [assistant general manager Joe Will], [director of scouting Doug Wilson Jr.], [assistant general manager Tim Burke] and all our scouts participate in everything that we do, especially when we're trying to replenish our system, and add picks and add some young players that everyone's knowledge really adds up to youhaving the ability to make some good decisions."

Wilson and the front office got an early start to the proceedings, dealing backup goaltender Devan Dubnyk to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2021 fifth-round pick and depth defenseman Greg Pateryn on Saturday. The Sharks facilitated a deal between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, retaining 25 percent of Nick Foligno's contract and picking up the Leafs' 2021 fourth-round pick for their troubles.

It was more of the same Monday, as the Sharks retained 25 percent of Mattias Janmark's remaining contract to facilitate a deal with Chicago and the rival Vegas Golden Knights. San Jose parted with minor league defenseman Nick DeSimone in the trade, but picked up a 2022 fifth-round pick.

The Sharks, in desperate need of restocking their farm system, now have eight picks in the 2021 NHL Draft and are back up to seven in 2022. Prior to this weekend, they had just six picks in each draft.

"I think this is where we wanted to get to, especially in the uniqueness of this draft," Wilson said, alluding to prospects' seasons being upended by the pandemic ahead of the 2021 draft. "That's why getting two of those picks in this year's draft was important. We have eight total, probably by the time we get to the draft I wouldn't be surprised if we had 10 picks. A lot of the players who haven't been played or haven't been seen much, [so] I think the ability to get some really good players in those mid-rounds is probably more than it's ever been before."

Wilson also took two interesting flyers Monday, acquiring little-used winger Alexander Barabanov from the Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning goalie prospect Magnus Chrona. The costs -- a player the Sharks wanted to "[give] an opportunity" (forward Antti Suomela) and a depth defenseman they'd signed three months ago (Fredrik Claesson) -- weren't significant, and both acquisitions have intriguing upside.

Barabanov averaged just 8:37 of ice time in 13 games with Toronto, but he scored 46 points in 58 KHL games as recently as two years ago. The 26-year-old could get a chance in the Sharks' bottom six down the stretch, which has featured a bit of a revolving door this season, before he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Chrona turns 21 in August, and he struggled during the pandemic-altered season as a sophomore. Still, he has a .920 save percentage and 2.28 goals against average in two NCAA seasons and appealing size. Denver lists him at 6-foot-5, 207 pounds.

"I think our guys are really excited to work with him," Wilson said of the netminder. "He was born in Sweden, he's come over and done a really good job at Denver. We watched him in the playoffs this year, so the fact that he was available, we thought it was a real good asset to have our goalie coaches work with him."

RELATED: Dubnyk opens up about 'incredible' time with Sharks, Nabokov

The Sharks didn't maximize the return for all of their pending unrestricted free agents, with veteran Patrick Marleau, speedy Marcus Sorensen and injured Matt Nieto -- among others -- staying put. San Jose will have additional chances to restock the prospect cupboard, and restock the roster, this summer.

July 21 is the expansion draft, and the 2021 NHL Draft begins two days later. Wilson and the Sharks probably earned a B-plus at the deadline, and San Jose's front office is in a good position to ace the summer.

"Everyone's pretty well aware of the position every team is in," Wilson said. "Teams will have to make decisions. We feel fortunate that we'll have cap space. We've got young players. We will lose a player, just like in the last one when we lost [defenseman] David Schlemko, but we think we're pretty well-positioned to move forward. Not only through building our team, but to potentially take advantage to adding a player who could be available because of the expansion draft."

Recommended Stories

  • Divisional arms races heat up at NHL trade deadline

    Thank divisional play through the first two rounds of the playoffs for a little extra spice at the NHL trade deadline. “I think teams are trying to do what’s best for their team and trying to make their team better to compete in the playoffs here and win a Stanley Cup,” Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. After Pittsburgh, Boston and the New York Islanders made additions, East-leading Washington made the biggest splash by getting big forward Anthony Mantha.

  • Winners and losers of the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline

    Taking a look at some of the biggest winners and losers from the 2021 NHL trade deadline.

  • NHL trade deadline 2021 winners, losers: Capitals, Red Wings make last-minute splash

    The NHL trade deadline day looked like it was going to be boring, but it heated up toward the end after a trade of young, promising players.

  • Sharks trade Antti Suomela to Maple Leafs for Alexander Barabanov

    The NHL trade deadline was a busy one for the Sharks.

  • 49ers meet virtually with Auburn safety and special teams ace

    Jordyn Peters could immediately help the 49ers on special teams.

  • NHL trade deadline: Penguins reportedly add Jeff Carter in deal with Kings

    Jeff Carter is reportedly on his way to the Pittsburgh Penguins, with the hopes of adding some secondary scoring punch.

  • Capitals land Anthony Mantha in shocking trade with Red Wings

    The Red Wings and Capitals closed the NHL trade deadline with a massive deal.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft 2021 NFL mock draft: Experts' 49ers first-round pick predictions: 49ers' first-round pick predictions

    Will the 49ers select Mac Jones, Trey Lance or Justin Fields at No. 3 overall?

  • Editorial: Arizona's attorney general wants to finish his term with a rush of executions

    Arizona Atty. Gen. Mark Brnovich vows to execute 21 people before he is termed out. You can't get much more arbitrary than that.

  • Sharks get fourth-round pick in three-team Nick Foligno trade

    Let's see if the Sharks can pull off another similar deal ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline.

  • Sizzling Maple Leafs visit skidding Maple Leafs

    Winners of six consecutive games, the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs will look to extend their hot streak against the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The Leafs are 9-0-1 over their last 10 games and are one victory away from matching the franchise's longest winning streak since an eight-game run during the 2003-04 season. The last-place Ottawa Senators threatened to spoil Toronto's fun last Saturday, but the Leafs held on for a 6-5 victory thanks to another huge performance from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

  • Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

    A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • Japan's Matsuyama hangs on to make history with Masters win

    Hideki Matsuyama overcame a potentially ruinous moment to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National on Sunday. Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over-par 73 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major. "Hopefully I'll be a pioneer and many other Japanese will follow," Matsuyama said through an interpreter inside Butler Cabin where he was presented with the champion's famous Green Jacket.

  • UFC on ABC 2 headliner Kevin Holland takes aim at critics: 'The game is backwards'

    “It’s funny that everybody wanted to see ‘Big Mouth’ until ‘Big Mouth’ didn’t do his job and they got all upset and mad,” Holland said.

  • UFC Vegas 23 bonuses: Mackenzie Dern earns bonus, takes aim at the belt

    Julian Marquez, Sam Alvey, Mackenzie Dern, and Mateusz Gamrot topped the UFC Vegas 23 bonuses, each of them taking home an additional $50,000 bonus check for their efforts on Saturday in Las Vegas. Marquez and Alvey took home the Fight of the Night bonuses, while Dern and Gamrot were awarded the Performance of the Night honors. UFC Vegas 23 Fight of the Night: Julian Marquez def. Sam Alvey Julian Marquez continued to prove that he is more than a Miley Cyrus callout with his victory over Sam Alvey, which earned the Fight of the Night award. Marquez showed great hand speed early and cracked Alvey, wobbling him. But Alvey returned fire, hurting Marquez, as well. Marquez dropped Alvey in the second round, kept after him, and eventually finished the bout with a rear-naked choke that put him to sleep. The win was his second in the early goings of 2021. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night: Mackenzie Dern Mackenzie Dern put on perhaps the best performance of her UFC tenure on Saturday. She took the fight to Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff) from the opening bell. Though Dern was outstriking Nunes, she took the fight to the ground, where she methodically worked to secure Nunes's arm before locking it out in an armbar for the finish with just seconds to go in the first round. Dern believes she is now on championship form. Her win over Nunes certainly seemed to indicate as much, as she was rewarded with a UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night bonus. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night: Mateusz Gamrot Mateusz Gamrot redeemed himself for a split-decision loss in his first UFC bout by landing a blistering knockout of Scott Holtzman at UFC Vegas 23. Gamrot cracked Holtzman with a one-two combination, sending him to the canvas. Gamrot followed with a few short punches to his downed opponent to finish the fight and earn his Performance of the Night bonus. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380950298999599105?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 bonuses Fight of the Night: Sam Alvey vs. Julian MarquezPerformances of the Night: Mackenzie DernPerformances of the Night: Mateusz Gamrot Kamaru Usman: ‘I didn’t break Jorge Masvidal the way I wanted to’

  • Dawn Staley will give Adia Barnes net from 2017 national title in budding tradition for Black coaches

    Carolyn Peck, the first Black female coach to win a basketball title, gave a piece of her net to Dawn Staley. Staley is carrying on the milestone.

  • NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll reportedly reached out to Giovani Bernard

    Bernard landed with the Bucs, but the Seahawks pulled out all the stops to get him.

  • Billy Horschel apologizes for conduct at Masters

    After a weekend at the Masters when PGA Tour professional Billy Horschel got more attention for his bare feet than his play at Augusta National, he apologized for his fiery behavior. Horschel, who stumbled to a 50th-place finish at Augusta, Ga., following a 4-over-par 76 on Sunday, referenced his behavior without mentioning a specific incident. "I apologize to Augusta National, the Members of the Club and to the patrons for any conduct that may have crossed the line," Horschel said in the second of consecutive apology posts at Twitter.

  • Julian Edelman cut after failed physical, may retire

    After 12 years with the Patriots, wide receiver Julian Edelman has been released. The Patriots officially terminated Edelman’s contract today, with a “failed physical” designation on the NFL’s transaction wire. ESPN reported that Edelman’s next step may be retirement. The failed physical is not a big surprise, given last week’s news that Edelman wasn’t expecting [more]